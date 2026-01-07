OPP looking for driver who fatally struck woman who fell from vehicle on Hwy. 401 in Mississauga

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are searching for the driver who fatally struck a woman who fell from a moving vehicle on the Highway 401 in Mississauga.

OPP say the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. in the eastbound collectors’ lanes near Dixie Road on the 401 last Thursday.

The 32-year-old woman from Ottawa fell from a moving vehicle and was then struck by a different vehicle.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says they are still looking for the driver who struck the woman.

“The driver may have not even known what they struck. We do not believe the driver had any knowledge of the incident but we want to speak with them to bring closure and to bring the investigation to a close,” said Schmidt.

The vehicle is described as a sedan-style, light-coloured Toyota or Nissan that may have damage to the front driver’s side.