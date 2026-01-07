OPP looking for driver who fatally struck woman who fell from vehicle on Hwy. 401 in Mississauga

A traffic camera shows the eastbound collector lanes near Dixie Road closed on Highway 401 on Jan. 1, 2026 due to a crash. A woman was struck an killed. (MTO)

By Meredith Bond

Posted January 7, 2026 3:19 pm.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are searching for the driver who fatally struck a woman who fell from a moving vehicle on the Highway 401 in Mississauga.

OPP say the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. in the eastbound collectors’ lanes near Dixie Road on the 401 last Thursday.

The 32-year-old woman from Ottawa fell from a moving vehicle and was then struck by a different vehicle.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says they are still looking for the driver who struck the woman.

“The driver may have not even known what they struck. We do not believe the driver had any knowledge of the incident but we want to speak with them to bring closure and to bring the investigation to a close,” said Schmidt.

The vehicle is described as a sedan-style, light-coloured Toyota or Nissan that may have damage to the front driver’s side.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police ID suspect who allegedly set fire, stabbed woman, then jumped into lake and stabbed Marine officer

Toronto police have named the suspect who they say capped off a wild crime spree by jumping into Lake Ontario and allegedly stabbing a Marine Unit officer who was trying to rescue him from the frigid waters. In...

1h ago

TTC's 2026 budget includes fare freeze, requests City contribute $1.4 billion

The TTC has approved its 2026 budget, which includes asking the City to contribute $1.4 billion in order to boost service levels while freezing fares for the third straight year. The transit agency...

11m ago

'Was there to kill somebody': Police say slaying of 20-year-old U of T student appears to be random

Toronto police say the gunman who killed 20‑year‑old University of Toronto (U of T) student Shivank Avasthi in a Scarborough ravine days before Christmas "was there to kill somebody," with investigators...

49m ago

Man charged with 1st‑degree murder after fatal shooting on GO bus at Yorkdale terminal

Toronto police have made an arrest in the city's first homicide of 2026 after a man was shot and killed on a GO Transit bus at the Yorkdale Bus Terminal over the weekend. Officers were called to the...

4h ago

Top Stories

Police ID suspect who allegedly set fire, stabbed woman, then jumped into lake and stabbed Marine officer

Toronto police have named the suspect who they say capped off a wild crime spree by jumping into Lake Ontario and allegedly stabbing a Marine Unit officer who was trying to rescue him from the frigid waters. In...

1h ago

TTC's 2026 budget includes fare freeze, requests City contribute $1.4 billion

The TTC has approved its 2026 budget, which includes asking the City to contribute $1.4 billion in order to boost service levels while freezing fares for the third straight year. The transit agency...

11m ago

'Was there to kill somebody': Police say slaying of 20-year-old U of T student appears to be random

Toronto police say the gunman who killed 20‑year‑old University of Toronto (U of T) student Shivank Avasthi in a Scarborough ravine days before Christmas "was there to kill somebody," with investigators...

49m ago

Man charged with 1st‑degree murder after fatal shooting on GO bus at Yorkdale terminal

Toronto police have made an arrest in the city's first homicide of 2026 after a man was shot and killed on a GO Transit bus at the Yorkdale Bus Terminal over the weekend. Officers were called to the...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:01
U of T student killed was not the target of shooting suspect: police

Toronto police say they have arrested the shooting suspect linked to the death of 20‑year‑old University of Toronto student Shivank Avasthi, who they say was not the intended target of the alleged shooter.

5h ago

2:53
Road salt shortage during height of winter season

Winter liquid gold in low supply. For the second time in less than a year, private contractors are seeing a road salt shortage. Afua Baah has the details.

22h ago

2:54
Japanese slugger Okamoto says his daughter helped him choose Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have unveiled their latest free agent acquisition, Japanese slugger Kazuma Okamoto. Brandon Choghri with how the signing could impact Bo Bichette's future.

20h ago

2:39
Carney downplays impact Venezuelan oil could have on Canada

Prime Minister Mark Carney is downplaying concerns that Canadian energy companies could take a financial hit if Venezuela's oil industry is revitalized. Glen McGregor discusses why Carney believes Canadian oil would remain preferable to most buyers.

January 6, 2026 4:01 pm EST EST

2:46
What could Canada's role in a peace deal for Ukraine look like?

As several Ukraine allied nations, including Canada, meet in Paris to discuss security guarantees for the country, Prime Minister Mark Carney has hinted at Canada's potential role in a peace plan, including deploying Canadian troops.

January 6, 2026 10:41 am EST EST

More Videos