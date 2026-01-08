Durham police charge second suspect in fatal Oshawa stabbing

Michael Waterman, 44, has been charged with second degree murder in connection to a fatal stabbing on Dec. 23, 2025. Durham Regional Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted January 8, 2026 4:15 pm.

Durham Regional Police Service has charged a second suspect in connection with a fatal stabbing in Oshawa late last year.

Investigators say they received a call on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, at approximately 4:15 a.m. about a man who was found with obvious signs of trauma near Park Road South and John Street West.

The victim was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre where he was pronounced dead.

He’s been identified as 44-year-old Jeremy Russell.

Nicholas Robbins, 33, of Oshawa was arrested on the day of the incident and was charged with second-degree murder.

On December 26, 2025, a second suspect in the case, Michael Waterman, 44, of Oshawa, was taken into custody by Peterborough Regional Police in connection with a separate homicide investigation.

On Monday, January 5, 2026, the Durham police homicide unit took custody of Waterman and charged him in connection to Russell’s death.

Waterman faces a single count of second-degree murder.

Police have previously said that the victim and the two suspects are all known to each other.

