Victims’ families mark six-year anniversary of Flight PS752 downing in Iran

Members of the Iranian community gather and grieve on the fourth anniversary of the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752, in Toronto on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 8, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated January 8, 2026 7:05 am.

Victims’ families will mark the six-year anniversary of the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 in Iran with events in Ontario and British Columbia today.

The plane was shot down on Jan. 8, 2020 by two Iranian missiles just minutes after taking off from Tehran, killing all 176 people on board including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents in Canada.

The association of families of Flight PS752 victims is hosting a ceremony in Richmond Hill, Ont., today to commemorate the anniversary.

It says other events are also planned in Windsor, Ont., and Vancouver.

Human rights activists and elected officials also attended a candlelight vigil in Richmond Hill’s Unity Park last night, where speakers included the mayor and local member of Parliament.

Canada, along with international partners including the United Kingdom, Sweden and Ukraine, has for years vowed to seek answers about the crash and hold the Iranian regime accountable for violations of international law.

Last year, Ontario’s highest court upheld a ruling that found Ukraine International Airlines legally responsible for paying full compensation to victims’ families.

