More pistachio products recalled for salmonella risk

Several more pistachio products have been recalled for a risk of salmonella in Canada.

In the past several months, over 330 pistachios products or pistachio-containing products have been recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The full list of products can be found the Canadian Food Inspection Agency website.

The salmonella outbreak began in mid-March and has continued through January.

People who think they might have recalled products should throw them out. The Public Health Agency of Canada has also advised consumers to avoid pistachios from Iran and products made with Iranian pistachios due to possible contamination.

Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you ill.

If you start to feel symptoms of salmonella, contact your doctor. Symptoms can include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.

Young children, pregnant women, seniors and people with weakened immune symptoms are especially at risk of serious illness.

People who have been infected with salmonella should also not cook for others because they can spread the bacteria.