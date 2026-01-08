Protesters, ICE face off as tensions simmer in Minneapolis after fatal shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — Protesters in Minneapolis shouted during a tense standoff with masked Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers Thursday as public anger over the fatal shooting of a woman by an ICE agent continued to simmer.

Demonstrators stood defiant near the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building, which houses the local ICE headquarters, the day after an ICE officer fatally shot Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, in the head.

Gregory Bovino, a senior U.S. Customs and Border Protection official who is the face of the immigration crackdown, walked among the officers as protesters yelled for ICE to leave.

“I’m a local guy. I live here and this is a nice place and it’s a very nice place to live and we are angry about what happened yesterday,” said Jeff Howison, holding a sign that said “ICE Out!”

“Nobody wants these ICE agents here in our city and I would like them to leave.”

More than 2,000 ICE officers are deployed to the area and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said they will be staying despite pleas from state and local officials for them to leave the state, which shares a long border with Manitoba and Ontario.

Howison said he disagreed with ICE’s tactics but had not protested the agency before Thursday. He said the fatal shooting “crossed a line.”

“There was absolutely no reason for that officer to have fired his gun. I am outraged and sad and angry,” he said.

Good’s killing was caught on video by multiple bystanders in a residential neighbourhood south of downtown. Robin Beckman, who also attended Thursday’s protest, said it’s completely unnecessary to have ICE agents patrolling the residential streets of Minneapolis.

“People are dying. People are being kidnapped. People are losing their loved ones and don’t know where they are. It’s incredibly frightening,” she said. “And here in Minnesota we don’t need to have border patrol patrolling our streets.”