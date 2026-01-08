Rogers launches national program to curb excessive screen time in youth

A young person uses a smartphone. THE CANADIAN PRESS Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Meredith Bond

Posted January 8, 2026 7:18 am.

Last Updated January 8, 2026 7:39 am.

Rogers will be launching a national program to help reduce screen use in youth after a new study found children between 11 and 17 years old were spending over five hours a day on their phones.

The study commissioned by the telecommunications company found the amount of time children spend on their phone far exceeds the two-hour time limit set by the Canadian Paediatric Society.

Only one in three youth think their screen time is a problem and excessive screen use is affecting teenagers mental, physical needs and their development.

Nine in 10 parents polled said their kids spent too much time on their phone, but underestimated the average screen time for a youth by over an hour and a half.

The new national program called Screen Break will focus on four different programs in order to reduce screen time.

Rogers will be investing $50 million over five years in the programs that include parental tools, youth programming, research and partnerships and education and advocacy.

“Connectivity brings us together and it connects us to the world around us, but excessive screen time is a real concern for our customers,” said Tony Staffieri, President and CEO, Rogers.

“We want to help tweens and teens continue to enjoy the amazing benefits of being connected while recognizing there are times to take a screen break.”

The parental tools include an section of the Rogers Xfinity app that allows parents to set time limits and monitor their kids time on popular apps.

A national in-school program will feature professional athletes talking to youth about healthy screen use along with hosting “Unplug and Play” events throughout the year.

Four national youth organizations that encourage active living, including the YMCA, will also be issued grants.

Meanwhile, research will include an annual study commission by Rogers to look at screen time use among youth and a partnership with Dais, a public policy and leadership think tank, at Toronto Metropolitan University to engage youth in building healthy digital habits.

Athletes including George Springer, Connor McDavid, John Tavares, Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Nurse will also be involved in the education and advocacy portion of the programs, by sharing their thoughts on screen time in a series of videos.

The poll was conducted between Oct. 30 and Nov. 11, 2025 among 1,213 parents who were members of the Angus Reid Forum and 513 children between 11 and 17 years old.

It is accurate within +/- 2.8 per cent for parents and +/- 4.4 per cent for children, 19 times out of 20. 4.4% (11-17 year-olds), 19 times out of 20.

Rogers is the parent company of CityNews and its affiliates

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect sought after unprovoked assaults with 'edged weapon' inside and near Dufferin Station, police say

Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect in connection with two unprovoked assaults at Dufferin Station and near the subway hub on Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to the scene at...

updated

13m ago

Woman killed by ICE agent in Minneapolis was a mother of 3, poet and new to the city

WASHINGTON (AP) — The woman shot and killed by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis on Wednesday was Renee Nicole Macklin Good, a 37-year-old mother of three who had recently...

8m ago

Pedestrian dies after being hit by a truck in Etobicoke

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a truck in Etobicoke on Thursday morning, Toronto police say. Emergency responders were called to the area of Islington Avenue and Dixon Road just after 9...

42m ago

Supreme Court to hear challenge of law allowing Ontario Place redevelopment

The Supreme Court of Canada will hear an appeal from a coalition challenging the constitutionality of legislation that opens the door to major changes at Ontario Place. The urban park on the Toronto...

7m ago

Top Stories

Suspect sought after unprovoked assaults with 'edged weapon' inside and near Dufferin Station, police say

Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect in connection with two unprovoked assaults at Dufferin Station and near the subway hub on Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to the scene at...

updated

13m ago

Woman killed by ICE agent in Minneapolis was a mother of 3, poet and new to the city

WASHINGTON (AP) — The woman shot and killed by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis on Wednesday was Renee Nicole Macklin Good, a 37-year-old mother of three who had recently...

8m ago

Pedestrian dies after being hit by a truck in Etobicoke

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a truck in Etobicoke on Thursday morning, Toronto police say. Emergency responders were called to the area of Islington Avenue and Dixon Road just after 9...

42m ago

Supreme Court to hear challenge of law allowing Ontario Place redevelopment

The Supreme Court of Canada will hear an appeal from a coalition challenging the constitutionality of legislation that opens the door to major changes at Ontario Place. The urban park on the Toronto...

7m ago

Most Watched Today

4:13
Arrest made in murder of U of T Student, police believe shooting was random

A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder two weeks after the fatal shooting of a university student. The body of 20-year-old Shivank Avasthi was found near U-of-T's Scarborough campus on December 23rd.

17h ago

2:15
ICE agent fatally shoots woman in Minneapolis

WARNING: Disturbing video. A U.S. Immigration Enforcement officer was caught on video shooting multiple times at a woman inside a vehicle in Minneapolis during an ICE raid, killing the driver.

14h ago

0:37
Man charged in fatal shooting on GO transit bus

Toronto police have made an arrest in the city’s first homicide of 2026 after a man was shot and killed on a GO Transit bus at the Yorkdale Bus Terminal over the weekend.

22h ago

2:01
U of T student killed was not the target of shooting suspect: police

Toronto police say they have arrested the shooting suspect linked to the death of 20‑year‑old University of Toronto student Shivank Avasthi, who they say was not the intended target of the alleged shooter.

23h ago

1:13
Richmond Hill home targeted in drive-by shooting, police say

York Regional Police are investigating a drive‑by shooting in Richmond Hill early Wednesday after multiple rounds were fired at a home that was also targeted in a similar incident in November.

January 7, 2026 9:07 am EST EST

More Videos