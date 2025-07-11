The Big Story

How to know if your teenager is addicted to their phone, and what to do to combat the algorithms

A young person uses a smartphone. THE CANADIAN PRESS Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted July 11, 2025 6:28 am.

School is out for the summer, and for most teens, that means unlimited access to doom scrolling and binge watching.

And while a little celebratory, post-exam screen time is warranted, the slippery slope of a constant screen in your teen’s face presents real threats to their emotional and behavioural development.

But how do we get ahead of the algorithms that are designed to keep its users engaged for hours? And how do we set a better example for our teens as we navigate how to mitigate our own over-use?

Host Pooja Handa speaks to Dr. Alexandra Gold, Licensed Clinical Psychologist at Mass General Brigham and Faculty at Harvard Medical School, about tangible steps towards a more healthy relationship between your teenager and their devices.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump threatens 35 per cent tariffs on Canada on Aug. 1

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose 35 per cent tariffs on Canadian imports on Aug. 1 in a letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney posted on social media Thursday night. Trump said if Canada...

7h ago

A timeline of U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war with Canada

For over a year before the November 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump had been signalling plans to impose across-the-board tariffs if he won the United States presidency. Trump was elected on Nov....

1h ago

Toronto police launch criminal probe into repeated destruction of Parkside Drive speed camera

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has launched a theft and mischief investigation into the repeated destruction of a speed camera in the city’s west-end. Investigators say a report was submitted by...

10h ago

Toronto Coldplay concerts offer lessons on GO Transit service, AI responses: observers

CityNews spoke with transit advocates and experts after GO Transit Barrie line customers voiced frustration over service and responses.

11h ago

Top Stories

Trump threatens 35 per cent tariffs on Canada on Aug. 1

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose 35 per cent tariffs on Canadian imports on Aug. 1 in a letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney posted on social media Thursday night. Trump said if Canada...

7h ago

A timeline of U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war with Canada

For over a year before the November 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump had been signalling plans to impose across-the-board tariffs if he won the United States presidency. Trump was elected on Nov....

1h ago

Toronto police launch criminal probe into repeated destruction of Parkside Drive speed camera

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has launched a theft and mischief investigation into the repeated destruction of a speed camera in the city’s west-end. Investigators say a report was submitted by...

10h ago

Toronto Coldplay concerts offer lessons on GO Transit service, AI responses: observers

CityNews spoke with transit advocates and experts after GO Transit Barrie line customers voiced frustration over service and responses.

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Some GO Transit riders frustrated with getting to and from Rogers Stadium

As Coldplay kicked off a concert run at the new Rogers Stadium at Downsview Park in Toronto, some GO Transit riders expressed frustration with service and in at least one instance a customer received an AI-generated response. Nick Westoll reports.

12h ago

0:44
Canada's Wonderland to debut Alpenfury

Canada's Wonderland will officially open AlpenFury, billed as the country’s tallest, fastest, and longest launch coaster.

17h ago

0:55
Motorcyclist caught weaving through traffic reaching speeds over 200km/h

York Regional Police released aerial footage of a motorcyclist dangerously weaving through traffic before being arrested for reckless driving.

17h ago

3:04
Scarborough softball leagues will be moved to make room for cricket pitch

Several slo-pitch and softball league members reached out to Speakers Corner. They’re upset they were not involved in the process to transform Scarborough’s Corvette Park where there are plans to build a cricket pitch. Pat Taney reports.

20h ago

0:35
Paul McCartney's 'Got Back' tour to make two Canadian stops

The Beatles' legend Paul McCartney is set to return to the stage with his 'Got Back' tour that will include two stops in Canada.

20h ago

More Videos