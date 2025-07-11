How to know if your teenager is addicted to their phone, and what to do to combat the algorithms

School is out for the summer, and for most teens, that means unlimited access to doom scrolling and binge watching.

And while a little celebratory, post-exam screen time is warranted, the slippery slope of a constant screen in your teen’s face presents real threats to their emotional and behavioural development.

But how do we get ahead of the algorithms that are designed to keep its users engaged for hours? And how do we set a better example for our teens as we navigate how to mitigate our own over-use?

Host Pooja Handa speaks to Dr. Alexandra Gold, Licensed Clinical Psychologist at Mass General Brigham and Faculty at Harvard Medical School, about tangible steps towards a more healthy relationship between your teenager and their devices.