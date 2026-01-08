Toronto police searching for elopee found not criminally responsible of 2nd-degree murder

Dylan Sherief, 33, has not been seen since 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning. He is bound by a Warrant of Committal after being found not criminally responsible of second degree murder. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service.

By Meredith Bond

Posted January 8, 2026 3:59 pm.

Toronto police are searching for an elopee from the Queen West area who was found not criminally responsible of second-degree murder.

Dylan Sherief, 33, was last seen Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue area.

He is currently bound by a Warrant Committal, which is issued when a person is found not criminally responsible in court. It commits the person to the custody of a psychiatric hospital, and they must abide by certain conditions.

Sherief is described as six-foot-two, 215 pounds, with a medium build, brown hair and a beard. 

He has numerous tattoos on his face and neck and was last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood, light brown pants and black shoes with white soles.

If you do spot him, do not approach and call 911 immediately. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Hogwash': Ford downplays speed camera effect as Toronto traffic fatalities hit record low in 2025

In 2025, Toronto’s streets were the safest they’ve been in over a decade, for both pedestrians and drivers. But this year, speed cameras have been reduced to stumps, not by vandals, but by the Premier...

2m ago

'Crazy lefties': Ford denounces Supreme Court challenge of law allowing Ontario Place redevelopment

Ontario Premier Doug Ford calls a group challenging his government's legislation concerning the redevelopment of Ontario Place a bunch of "crazy lefties" intent on protecting "two trees or three birds." The...

2h ago

More pistachio products recalled for salmonella risk

Several more pistachio products have been recalled for a risk of salmonella in Canada. In the past several months, over 330 pistachios products or pistachio-containing products have been recalled by...

47m ago

Man found dead in North York park

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found dead in a North York park on Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to the Gwendolen Park near Highway 401 and Yonge Street around 2:15 p.m....

4h ago

Top Stories

'Hogwash': Ford downplays speed camera effect as Toronto traffic fatalities hit record low in 2025

In 2025, Toronto’s streets were the safest they’ve been in over a decade, for both pedestrians and drivers. But this year, speed cameras have been reduced to stumps, not by vandals, but by the Premier...

2m ago

'Crazy lefties': Ford denounces Supreme Court challenge of law allowing Ontario Place redevelopment

Ontario Premier Doug Ford calls a group challenging his government's legislation concerning the redevelopment of Ontario Place a bunch of "crazy lefties" intent on protecting "two trees or three birds." The...

2h ago

More pistachio products recalled for salmonella risk

Several more pistachio products have been recalled for a risk of salmonella in Canada. In the past several months, over 330 pistachios products or pistachio-containing products have been recalled by...

47m ago

Man found dead in North York park

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found dead in a North York park on Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to the Gwendolen Park near Highway 401 and Yonge Street around 2:15 p.m....

4h ago

Most Watched Today

4:13
Arrest made in murder of U of T Student, police believe shooting was random

A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder two weeks after the fatal shooting of a university student. The body of 20-year-old Shivank Avasthi was found near U-of-T's Scarborough campus on December 23rd.

23h ago

2:35
Ford government to build first underwater electricity line to power Toronto

The Ford government has announced it is building Ontario's first underwater electricity line to power Toronto for at least two decades. Tina Yazdani has the details.

23h ago

2:15
ICE agent fatally shoots woman in Minneapolis

WARNING: Disturbing video. A U.S. Immigration Enforcement officer was caught on video shooting multiple times at a woman inside a vehicle in Minneapolis during an ICE raid, killing the driver.

20h ago

0:37
Man charged in fatal shooting on GO transit bus

Toronto police have made an arrest in the city’s first homicide of 2026 after a man was shot and killed on a GO Transit bus at the Yorkdale Bus Terminal over the weekend.

January 7, 2026 11:41 am EST EST

2:01
U of T student killed was not the target of shooting suspect: police

Toronto police say they have arrested the shooting suspect linked to the death of 20‑year‑old University of Toronto student Shivank Avasthi, who they say was not the intended target of the alleged shooter.

January 7, 2026 11:02 am EST EST

More Videos