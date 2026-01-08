Toronto police searching for elopee found not criminally responsible of 2nd-degree murder

Toronto police are searching for an elopee from the Queen West area who was found not criminally responsible of second-degree murder.

Dylan Sherief, 33, was last seen Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue area.

He is currently bound by a Warrant Committal, which is issued when a person is found not criminally responsible in court. It commits the person to the custody of a psychiatric hospital, and they must abide by certain conditions.

Sherief is described as six-foot-two, 215 pounds, with a medium build, brown hair and a beard.

He has numerous tattoos on his face and neck and was last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood, light brown pants and black shoes with white soles.

If you do spot him, do not approach and call 911 immediately. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.