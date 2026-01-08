Two suspects wanted for allegedly assaulting male with blunt object in York South

Toronto police are looking for two suspects wanted for allegedly assaulting a male in the York South area last month.

Officers were called to Lawrence Avenue West and De Marco Boulevard, just east of Black Creek Drive, around 10 p.m. on Dec. 21, 2025.

It’s alleged the victim was outside when a man and a woman approached him and one of them assaulted the victim with a blunt object.

Both suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The male suspect is described as five-foot-10-inches, in his 30s with a muscular build, short black hair and facial hair. The woman is described as five-foot-four-inches, in her 30s with a thing build, black hair and wearing glasses.

They were driving a 2017-2020 black Mercedes four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.