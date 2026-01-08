Weekend need-to-know: Leafs, Raptors and Marlies in action

The second weekend in January mean things are a little quieter in the city, but there’s still lots to do for those who want to get out and enjoy the slightly warmer weather.

Here what’s going on this weekend.

Leafs, Raptors and Marlies in action

If you want to check out some sports action this weekend, there will be something every night. The Marlies kick things off at the Coca-Cola Coliseum on Friday night against the Belleville Senators. Tickets are still available for the match-up that starts at 7 p.m.

There will be some Canadian vs. Canadian action at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night as the Maple Leafs take on the Vancouver Canucks. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

The Raptors will host the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday evening at 6 p.m. also at Scotiabank Arena.

North American International Motorcycle Supershow

Motorcycle enthusiasts will be in heaven at the North American International Motorcycle Supershow this weekend.

Thousands of new, used, vintage, and racing motorcycles will be on display with manufacturer and dealer displays.

Hundreds of exhibitor booths will also be available to browse parts and accessories along side live stunt shows, live freestyle shows and the Canada Cup Championship Custom Bike Competition where bike builders can win $50,000 in cash and prizes.

Tickets are still available for the three-day show at the Toronto International Centre.

PsyHibit

A brand new immersive event at Motorista Studio is celebrating psychedelic art, design and culture.

Psyhibit will be a fusion of art, music and interactive installations hosted in the two-level industrial studio and will feature exhibits, live art, painting workshops, and vendors selling handcrafted goods and unique accessories.

The one-day event in East York is happening on Jan. 10. Tickets are available here.

TTC/GO closures

No TTC closures

Confederation GO service modifications

Due to unplanned track work, there will be multiple service modifications required at Confederation GO station on the Lakeshore West line from January 8 to 11.

For full details, click here.

Road closures

Weekend closures

Yonge Street

Yonge Street will be fully closed between Eglinton and Soudan Avenues from 10 p.m. on Saturday, January 10 until 8 a.m. on Sunday, January 11 for a crane hoist.

Eastern/Adelaide Bridges Rehabilitation Project

From 9 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. on Friday, January 9, Eastern Avenue will be fully closed westbound from Broadview Avenue to Sumach Street and fully closed eastbound from Sumach Street to Lower River Street. The Don Valley Parkway northbound on-ramp and Eastern Avenue eastbound will be accessible via Adelaide Street East.

Ongoing construction

Gardiner Expressway closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, a stretch of the westbound Gardiner has been reduced from four lanes to three. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.