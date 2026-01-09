A pickup truck was pulled from a ditch following a collision on Highway 400 in Innisfil on Friday.

Witnesses told police the vehicle was seen driving erratically before it collided with an ambulance.

Authorities say two paramedics who were inside the ambulance at the time of the crash survived without any injuries. Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody and arrested for impaired driving. Police have not released their identity.

Photo shows a vehicle being towed out of a ditch following a collision on Highway 400 in Innisfil. (OPP Highway Safety Division)

Multiple tow trucks were called to assist with a collision on Highway 400 in Innisfil. (OPP Highway Safety Division)

Photos from the scene show a black, four-door pickup truck being towed from a ditch and an ambulance with some damage to its back bumper.

The crash led to the closure of two southbound lanes on Highway 400.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.