2 kite surfers rescued from waters at Cherry Beach

Emergency crews rescued two kite surfers in distress at Cherry Beach on Friday.

Crews were called to Cherry Beach Clarke Beach Park at around 3:40 p.m.

Two people were kite surfing in the area, taking advantage of strong wind gusts on Lake Ontario.

A bystander noticed them struggling to get back to shore and made an emergency call.

Toronto police tell CityNews one kite surfer was rescued by a Toronto Fire boat, while the other was taken to shore by the Toronto police Marine Unit.

Neither required hospitalization, police add.