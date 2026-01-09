2 kite surfers rescued from waters at Cherry Beach
Posted January 9, 2026 4:34 pm.
Last Updated January 9, 2026 4:40 pm.
Emergency crews rescued two kite surfers in distress at Cherry Beach on Friday.
Crews were called to Cherry Beach Clarke Beach Park at around 3:40 p.m.
Two people were kite surfing in the area, taking advantage of strong wind gusts on Lake Ontario.
A bystander noticed them struggling to get back to shore and made an emergency call.
Toronto police tell CityNews one kite surfer was rescued by a Toronto Fire boat, while the other was taken to shore by the Toronto police Marine Unit.
Neither required hospitalization, police add.