Saskatoon hospital patient dead after altercation with security

SASKATOON — Saskatoon police say they’re investigating after a patient at the Royal University Hospital died this morning following an altercation with security.

Police say they’re working with the coroner’s office to determine whether the death is suspicious.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says security officers were called to a patient’s room after staff reported a safety concern.

The authority says the officers were involved in a physical altercation with the patient, and the patient died.

It says it’s co-ordinating with the Saskatoon Tribal Council to provide support to the patient’s family while assisting staff affected by the incident.

It gave no other details and said additional information would be provided when appropriate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2026.

The Canadian Press