Statistics Canada set to release December jobs data

Statistics Canada is set to release employment figures for September. Workers inspect sheets of stainless steel after being pressed from coils, at Magna Stainless and Aluminum in Montreal on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 9, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated January 9, 2026 5:25 am.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada is set to release labour force figures for December this morning.

A Reuters survey of economists expects Canada lost 5,000 jobs last month, driving the unemployment rate up a tenth of a point to 6.6 per cent to end the year.

The labour market has surprised economists with a strong run in recent months that saw employers add some 181,000 jobs from September through November.

Economists at RBC are expecting December’s data will show a steeper drop of 35,000 positions to offset unexpected gains in November.

RBC is also calling for the unemployment rate to jump to 6.8 per cent in December but say the weakness is still largely contained to trade-exposed sectors of the economy.

Today’s jobs report will mark the Bank of Canada’s last look at the state of the labour market before its first interest rate decision of the year at the end of this month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Mild temperatures, strong winds expected in Toronto on Friday

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto as high winds are expected to blow through the region. Environment Canada says wind gusts could reach up to 90 km/h on Friday morning easing later...

9m ago

Longtime Liberal MP Chrystia Freeland's resignation takes effect today

OTTAWA — Former finance minister Chrystia Freeland's resignation as a member of Parliament takes effect today as she takes up a new voluntary role advising the Ukrainian government. Freeland's absence...

2h ago

Man killed in industrial accident in Vaughan

A man is dead following an industrial accident in Vaughan. Paramedics were called to 510 Applewood Crescent near Highway 7 and Jane Street just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Toronto police say the...

1h ago

Is Mark Carney doing enough amid the global chaos?

It's been quite the start to 2026, from the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, to further peacekeeping efforts for Ukraine in France. And although Prime Minister Mark Carney has been trying...

1h ago

