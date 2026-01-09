Woman, 19, arrested for allegedly shooting another woman in Georgetown

A 19-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting another woman in Georgetown on Thursday.

Halton police say they were called to John and Victoria streets around 3:45 p.m. for reports that a woman had been shot.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries, and she is currently in stable condition.

Emma MacLean, 19, of Georgetown, was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, discharging a firearm with intent, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and failure to comply with a probation order.

Search warrants were executed at two different residences after her arrest as part of the investigation.

MacLean and the victim were known to each other, and police believe this was a targeted shooting.

She’s been held in custody pending a bail hearing in Milton.