Man injured in east-end stabbing: police

Toronto police say a man has been taken to a hospital after he was stabbed in the city’s east-end on Saturday.

The incident happened outside a Burger King near Broadview station around 4 p.m.

Police say they found a man in his 50s with a stab wound. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers describe the male suspect as five-feet-11-inches, between 30 and 35 years old, and last seen wearing a blue hooded sweater.

Police scene is outside Burger King just at the corner of Broadview station.