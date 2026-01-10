Shelter-in-place ordered in Simcoe: OPP

An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder badge is shown in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Joseph Ryan

Posted January 10, 2026 4:38 pm.

Last Updated January 10, 2026 4:42 pm.

The Ontario Provincial Police has issued a shelter-in-place order in Simcoe due to an active incident involving potentially armed individuals.

Officers say the incident is happening around Kent and Union streets. Police say they have closed Colborne Street North, Union Street, Young Street and Kent Street.

In a social media post, the OPP says members of the publix are urged to follow the following safety precautions in the area:

  • If you are outside, seek shelter immediately in a secure location.
  • If you are inside, remain there and lock all doors and windows.
  • Do not approach or engage with the suspect. Call 9-1-1 immediately if you see or encounter them.
  • Close curtains or blinds to avoid drawing attention. If driving, proceed directly to your destination and lock your doors upon arrival.
  • Do not pick up hitchhikers.
  • Follow all instructions from officers on scene.
