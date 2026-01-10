Disappearance of Taron Stepanyan now being investigated as potential homicide: police

Toronto police say the disappearance of a 42-year-old man who was last seen leaving his Scarborough home more than two years ago is now being investigated as a potential homicide.

Taron Stepanyan left his residence at 20 Chichester Place, near Victoria Park Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East, on the evening of December 23, 2023, and had not been seen since.

“Based on information we’ve recently obtained, the circumstances of his disappearance now meet the threshold for a homicide investigation,” Det. Sgt. Phil Campbell said in an update on Saturday.

“We believe there is a strong possibility that foul play was involved in Taron’s disappearance.”

Campbell would not elaborate on the details surrounding Stepanyon’s disappearance, saying it could “compromise our investigation,” adding they do not have any suspects at this time.

“We continue to actively investigate what happened and are pursuing all available leads.”

Police say anyone with information is asked to contact police, while pointing out that anyone concealing evidence or helping someone after the fact will face a murder-related charge.

“We recognize that this has been a difficult and painful period for Taron’s family, particularly as time passes on without getting any answers,” said Campbell. “I can tell you our focus remains on finding Taron, determining what happened and providing those answers to the family.”

Stepanyan is described as five-feet-11, approximately 229 pounds, with short brown hair, a brown-and-grey beard, and brown eyes.

As recently as last month, police made another appeal for information from the public that could assist them in their search for Stepanyan.