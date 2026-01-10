Disappearance of Taron Stepanyan now being investigated as potential homicide: police

A photo of Taron Stepanyan is shown. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted January 10, 2026 10:27 am.

Last Updated January 10, 2026 11:57 am.

Toronto police say the disappearance of a 42-year-old man who was last seen leaving his Scarborough home more than two years ago is now being investigated as a potential homicide.

Taron Stepanyan left his residence at 20 Chichester Place, near Victoria Park Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East, on the evening of December 23, 2023, and had not been seen since.

“Based on information we’ve recently obtained, the circumstances of his disappearance now meet the threshold for a homicide investigation,” Det. Sgt. Phil Campbell said in an update on Saturday.

“We believe there is a strong possibility that foul play was involved in Taron’s disappearance.”

Campbell would not elaborate on the details surrounding Stepanyon’s disappearance, saying it could “compromise our investigation,” adding they do not have any suspects at this time.

“We continue to actively investigate what happened and are pursuing all available leads.”

Police say anyone with information is asked to contact police, while pointing out that anyone concealing evidence or helping someone after the fact will face a murder-related charge.

“We recognize that this has been a difficult and painful period for Taron’s family, particularly as time passes on without getting any answers,” said Campbell. “I can tell you our focus remains on finding Taron, determining what happened and providing those answers to the family.”

Stepanyan is described as five-feet-11, approximately 229 pounds, with short brown hair, a brown-and-grey beard, and brown eyes.

As recently as last month, police made another appeal for information from the public that could assist them in their search for Stepanyan.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 suspects arrested, several police vehicles damaged in Vaughan break and enter

Three suspects are in custody, and several police vehicles were damaged during an attempted break and enter in Vaughan early Saturday morning. Police in York Region say they were called to a commercial...

2h ago

High-potency additives to opioids making response, treatment by community workers difficult

In the midst of a city-wide overdose crisis, an alarming form of animal tranquillizer is now being found in Toronto's street drug supply, making it increasingly difficult for community workers to combat...

3h ago

What is 'food noise' and why are we hearing about it amid the rise of GLP-1 meds?

TORONTO — Before Brenda Rogers started taking Ozempic in the spring of 2023, she didn't realize how much "food noise" was sapping her mental energy. "You're just constantly thinking about food and...

4h ago

$55M Lotto Max winning ticket sold in eastern Ontario

The winning ticket in Friday's Lotto Max jackpot was sold somewhere in the Ottawa area. Ontario lottery officials say the $55 million winning ticket was sold somewhere in the United Counties of Prescott...

27m ago

Top Stories

3 suspects arrested, several police vehicles damaged in Vaughan break and enter

Three suspects are in custody, and several police vehicles were damaged during an attempted break and enter in Vaughan early Saturday morning. Police in York Region say they were called to a commercial...

2h ago

High-potency additives to opioids making response, treatment by community workers difficult

In the midst of a city-wide overdose crisis, an alarming form of animal tranquillizer is now being found in Toronto's street drug supply, making it increasingly difficult for community workers to combat...

3h ago

What is 'food noise' and why are we hearing about it amid the rise of GLP-1 meds?

TORONTO — Before Brenda Rogers started taking Ozempic in the spring of 2023, she didn't realize how much "food noise" was sapping her mental energy. "You're just constantly thinking about food and...

4h ago

$55M Lotto Max winning ticket sold in eastern Ontario

The winning ticket in Friday's Lotto Max jackpot was sold somewhere in the Ottawa area. Ontario lottery officials say the $55 million winning ticket was sold somewhere in the United Counties of Prescott...

27m ago

Most Watched Today

2:57
Next surge of arctic air arrives next week

Temperatures are expected to drop by at least 10 degrees next week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

17h ago

0:37
ICE agent's phone footage shows interaction before fatally killing woman

Cell phone footage from the ICE agent who fatally shot Renee Nicole Good shows the verbal confrontation had before the 37-year-old mother of three was killed.

20h ago

0:52
Dog starts fire inside Ottawa-area home after chewing on battery

Video captured the moment a dog started a fire inside an Ottawa-area home after chewing an a lithium-ion battery that was inside a ski glove.

21h ago

0:19
Man dead after being trapped under forklift at worksite

A man in his 40s has died after being trapped under a forklift in a workplace accident in Vaughan.

23h ago

0:35
Person in custody over random stabbings near Dufferin station

Toronto Police Service says a person is now in custody over two random stabbings near Dufferin subway station.

23h ago

More Videos