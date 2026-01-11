Celebrities wear pins protesting ICE on the Golden Globes red carpet

Mark Ruffalo, wearing a "Be Good" pin, arrives at the 83rd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

By James Pollard And Sarah Raza, The Associated Press

Posted January 11, 2026 6:29 pm.

Last Updated January 11, 2026 6:52 pm.

Some celebrities donned anti-ICE pins at the Golden Globes on Sunday in tribute to Renee Good, who was shot and killed in her car by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer this week in Minneapolis.

The black-and-white pins displayed slogans like “BE GOOD” and “ICE OUT,” introducing a political angle into the awards show after last year’s relatively apolitical ceremony.

Mark Ruffalo wore one such pin on the red carpet, and other celebrities were expected to have them on display as well.

Since the shooting Wednesday, protests have broken out across the country, calling for accountability for Good’s death as well as a separate shooting in Portland where Border Patrol agents wounded two people. Some protests have resulted in clashes with law enforcement, especially in Minneapolis, where ICE is carrying out its largest immigration enforcement operation to date.

“We need every part of civil society, society to speak up,” said Nelini Stamp of Working Families Power, one of the organizers for the anti-ICE pins. “We need our artists. We need our entertainers. We need the folks who reflect society.”

Congressmembers have vowed an assertive response, and an FBI investigation into Good’s killing is ongoing. The Trump administration has doubled down in defending the ICE officer’s actions, maintaining that he was acting in self-defense and thought Good would hit him with her car.

Just a week before Good was killed, an off-duty ICE officer fatally shot and killed 43-year-old Keith Porter in Los Angeles. His death sparked protests in the Los Angeles area, calling for the officer responsible to be arrested.

Organizers bring grassroots push to Golden Globes parties

U.S. comedian Wanda Sykes wears a pin reading “be Good”, in tribute to Renee Good, who was fatally shot by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis, as she attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 11, 2026. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images)

The idea for the “ICE OUT” pins began with a late-night text exchange earlier this week between Stamp and Jess Morales Rocketto, the executive director of a Latino advocacy group called Maremoto.

They know that high-profile cultural moments can introduce millions of viewers to social issues. This is the third year of Golden Globes activism for Morales Rocketto, who has previously rallied Hollywood to protest the Trump administration’s family separation policies. Stamp said she always thinks of the 1973 Oscars, when Sacheen Littlefeather took Marlon Brando’s place and declined his award to protest American entertainment’s portrayal of Native Americans.

So, the two organizers began calling up the celebrities and influencers they knew, who in turn brought their campaign to the more prominent figures in their circles. That initial outreach included labor activist Ai-jen Poo, who walked the Golden Globes’ red carpet in 2018 with Meryl Streep to highlight the Time’s Up movement.

“There is a longstanding tradition of people who create art taking a stand for justice in moments,” Stamp said. “We’re going to continue that tradition.”

Allies of their movement have been attending the “fancy events” that take place in the days leading up to the Golden Globes, according to Stamp. They’re passing out the pins at parties and distributing them to neighbors who will be attending tonight’s ceremony.

“They put it in their purse and they’re like, ‘Hey would you wear this?’ It’s so grassroots,” Morales Rocketto said.

The organizers pledged to continue the campaign throughout awards season to ensure the public knows the names of Good and others killed by ICE agents in shootings.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

8 people arrested during Toronto protests, 29 charges laid

Toronto police arrested eight people at a demonstration and counterprotest in the city’s downtown core on Saturday. Authorities did not specify the exact purpose of the demonstration, but organizers...

46m ago

Fashion takes center stage on Golden Globes red carpet

The Golden Globes red carpet offers fashion lovers and screen watchers an amuse-bouche of beauty and glamour as one of the first stops on the award season road to Hollywood’s biggest night, the Oscars. The...

24m ago

Iran warns against US strikes as activists say protest death toll tops 500

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran has killed at least 538 people and even more are feared dead, activists said Sunday, while Tehran warned that the U.S. military...

6h ago

Preclearance operations in Canada are a 'critical component' of border strategy: U.S.

OTTAWA — Canada and the United States say two preclearance projects that would allow more travellers to be screened well in advance of crossing the border are set to proceed this year after many months...

12h ago

Top Stories

8 people arrested during Toronto protests, 29 charges laid

Toronto police arrested eight people at a demonstration and counterprotest in the city’s downtown core on Saturday. Authorities did not specify the exact purpose of the demonstration, but organizers...

46m ago

Fashion takes center stage on Golden Globes red carpet

The Golden Globes red carpet offers fashion lovers and screen watchers an amuse-bouche of beauty and glamour as one of the first stops on the award season road to Hollywood’s biggest night, the Oscars. The...

24m ago

Iran warns against US strikes as activists say protest death toll tops 500

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran has killed at least 538 people and even more are feared dead, activists said Sunday, while Tehran warned that the U.S. military...

6h ago

Preclearance operations in Canada are a 'critical component' of border strategy: U.S.

OTTAWA — Canada and the United States say two preclearance projects that would allow more travellers to be screened well in advance of crossing the border are set to proceed this year after many months...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:19
Windy Sunday ahead of colder air next week

Sunday will see some dry but windy conditions in Toronto, meanwhile more cold air is on the way next week.

19h ago

2:10
50 years of the North American International Motorcycle Supershow

More than 50 thousand motorcycle enthusiasts are expected to check out the show this year but with accidents on the rise, safety needs to be a priority on our roads and highways. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

January 10, 2026 7:24 pm EST EST

1:53
Taron Stepanyan disappearance being investigated as potential homicide

Toronto police say the disappearance of a 42-year-old man who was last seen leaving his Scarborough home more than two years ago is now being investigated as a potential homicide.

January 10, 2026 12:23 pm EST EST

2:28
Backlash grows as unions weigh in on WestJet reconfigured planes

WestJet’s CEO has literally taken a seat in the controversy over cramped cabins after a viral TikTok earlier this week showed passengers squeezed into tight economy seats.

January 10, 2026 7:30 am EST EST

2:57
Next surge of arctic air arrives next week

Temperatures are expected to drop by at least 10 degrees next week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

January 9, 2026 7:18 pm EST EST

More Videos