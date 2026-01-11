Guard at Winter Olympic construction site dies in nighttime sub-freezing temperatures

FILE Olympic rings are seen in the snow at the Stelvio Ski Center, venue for the alpine ski and ski mountaineering disciplines at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted January 11, 2026 8:24 am.

Last Updated January 11, 2026 8:31 am.

MILAN (AP) — A guard at a 2026 Winter Olympic venue construction site in the mountain resort of Cortina died during a frigid overnight shift, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

Italy’s infrastructure minister, Matteo Salvini, called for a full investigation into the circumstances of the 55-year-old worker’s death.

Italian media reported that the death occurred on Jan. 8, while the worker was on duty at a construction site outside of Cortina’s ice arena. Temperatures the night of the death plunged to -12 degrees Celsius (10.4 degrees Fahrenheit.)

The death occurred less than a month before the opening of the Feb. 6-22 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

Cortina city officials said they were “deeply saddened and troubled by the death.’’

Cortina will host curling, sliding and women’s Alpine skiing.

