Guard at Winter Olympic construction site dies in nighttime sub-freezing temperatures
Posted January 11, 2026 8:24 am.
Last Updated January 11, 2026 8:31 am.
MILAN (AP) — A guard at a 2026 Winter Olympic venue construction site in the mountain resort of Cortina died during a frigid overnight shift, authorities confirmed on Saturday.
Italy’s infrastructure minister, Matteo Salvini, called for a full investigation into the circumstances of the 55-year-old worker’s death.
Italian media reported that the death occurred on Jan. 8, while the worker was on duty at a construction site outside of Cortina’s ice arena. Temperatures the night of the death plunged to -12 degrees Celsius (10.4 degrees Fahrenheit.)
The death occurred less than a month before the opening of the Feb. 6-22 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.
Cortina city officials said they were “deeply saddened and troubled by the death.’’
Cortina will host curling, sliding and women’s Alpine skiing.
The Associated Press