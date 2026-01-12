Hudson’s Bay ephemera, Indigenous art slated for online auction this month

TORONTO — The latest round of Hudson’s Bay treasures to hit the auction block is packed with ephemera and Indigenous art.

Heffel Fine Art Auction House says the 198 pieces that go up for sale tomorrow include HBC canoe paddles, ceramic marionettes, coins and model boats.

Also up for auction are an HBC typewriter, hockey jersey, a teddy bear wearing one of the company’s striped coats, a Simpson’s Serenader Bakelite radio and a vintage cash register from defunct department store Morgan’s.

The item with the highest estimated value is Kenojuak Ashevak’s 1961 print called A Vision of Animals. Heffel believes it is worth up to $15,000.

Joining the piece are dozens of other Indigenous prints, stone sculptures and more HBC point blankets.

The auction will run on Heffel’s website until Jan. 27. It will host several more online auctions this year to find new homes for the remaining portion of HBC’s 4,400 pieces of art and artifacts.