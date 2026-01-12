Hudson’s Bay ephemera, Indigenous art slated for online auction this month

A Hudson’s Bay voyageur bear by Steiff is seen in this handout image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Heffel Fine Art Auction House (Mandatory Credit) HO

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted January 12, 2026 12:59 pm.

Last Updated January 12, 2026 1:56 pm.

TORONTO — The latest round of Hudson’s Bay treasures to hit the auction block is packed with ephemera and Indigenous art.

Heffel Fine Art Auction House says the 198 pieces that go up for sale tomorrow include HBC canoe paddles, ceramic marionettes, coins and model boats.

Also up for auction are an HBC typewriter, hockey jersey, a teddy bear wearing one of the company’s striped coats, a Simpson’s Serenader Bakelite radio and a vintage cash register from defunct department store Morgan’s.

The item with the highest estimated value is Kenojuak Ashevak’s 1961 print called A Vision of Animals. Heffel believes it is worth up to $15,000.

Joining the piece are dozens of other Indigenous prints, stone sculptures and more HBC point blankets.

The auction will run on Heffel’s website until Jan. 27. It will host several more online auctions this year to find new homes for the remaining portion of HBC’s 4,400 pieces of art and artifacts.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man arrested at Pearson after flying in from Dubai in connection with 2023 gold heist

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested a 43-year-old man in connection with the largest gold theft in Canadian history and charged him upon arrival at Toronto Pearson International Airport after he flew...

52m ago

Air Canada flight forced back to gate after worker trapped below aircraft, airline says

Air Canada says it has reinforced its ground‑handling procedures after a baggage crew member became trapped inside the cargo hold of a departing aircraft, forcing the plane to return to the gate in mid‑taxi. The...

2h ago

8 luxury vehicles stolen in overnight break-in at Oakville dealership

Halton police are searching for a group of suspects after eight high‑end vehicles — including a Ferrari and multiple Porsches, Mercedes and BMWs — were stolen during an overnight break‑in at an...

3h ago

OPP say ongoing probe into abduction of Elnaz Hajtamiri stretches as far Dubai

Elnaz Hajtamiri was abducted from a residence in Wasaga Beach by three suspects on Jan. 12, 2022.

56m ago

Top Stories

Man arrested at Pearson after flying in from Dubai in connection with 2023 gold heist

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested a 43-year-old man in connection with the largest gold theft in Canadian history and charged him upon arrival at Toronto Pearson International Airport after he flew...

52m ago

Air Canada flight forced back to gate after worker trapped below aircraft, airline says

Air Canada says it has reinforced its ground‑handling procedures after a baggage crew member became trapped inside the cargo hold of a departing aircraft, forcing the plane to return to the gate in mid‑taxi. The...

2h ago

8 luxury vehicles stolen in overnight break-in at Oakville dealership

Halton police are searching for a group of suspects after eight high‑end vehicles — including a Ferrari and multiple Porsches, Mercedes and BMWs — were stolen during an overnight break‑in at an...

3h ago

OPP say ongoing probe into abduction of Elnaz Hajtamiri stretches as far Dubai

Elnaz Hajtamiri was abducted from a residence in Wasaga Beach by three suspects on Jan. 12, 2022.

56m ago

Most Watched Today

0:41
Ontario man linked to alleged drug lord Ryan Wedding seeks bail

An Ontario man linked to alleged drug lord Ryan Wedding is seeking bail after being accused for alleged involvement in drug smuggling and obtaining luxury goods.

3h ago

1:35
Windy week ahead in Toronto

Toronto is in for a week with strong wind gusts. Weather Specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

18h ago

2:40
Trump admin faces criticism over response to fatal ICE shooting

The Department of Homeland Security Secretary is doubling down on her claims that the woman killed last Wednesday by an ICE agent in Minnesota was a domestic terrorist. Karling Donoghue details how republicans and democrats are responding.

19h ago

2:52
4,000 restaurants in Canada predicted to go out of business this year

A new forecast from Dalhousie University shows that last year, 7,000 restaurants went out of business across Canada and predicts that 4,000 more could close in 2026, with Ontario expected to take a significant hit. Catalina Gillies reports.

20h ago

2:19
Windy Sunday ahead of colder air next week

Sunday will see some dry but windy conditions in Toronto, meanwhile more cold air is on the way next week.

January 11, 2026 12:03 am EST EST

More Videos