Liberal MPs leave delegation to Taiwan to ‘avoid confusion’ as Carney heads to China

Helena Jaczek rises during question period in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Thursday, April 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted January 12, 2026 3:03 pm.

Last Updated January 12, 2026 3:47 pm.

OTTAWA — A joint statement from two Liberal MPs says they are quitting a sponsored trip to Taiwan early to “avoid confusion” about Canada’s China policy as Prime Minister Mark Carney prepares to visit Beijing.

Ontario Liberal MPs Helena Jaczek and Marie-France Lalonde said in a statement that while they are returning to Canada based on “advice from the government,” it does not change Canada’s stance on Taiwan.

Conservative MPs on the trip are still in Taiwan and a party spokesperson said they plan to finish the planned itinerary.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is scheduled to leave for China Tuesday for talks on trade and security issues.

China sees self-governed Taiwan as its territory and has not ruled out taking the island by force.

On Jan. 1, Canada condemned China’s military drills around the Taiwan Strait, saying it is “in the interest of all parties to maintain the peaceful and accessible nature of this waterway.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2026.

– With files from The Associated Press.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press


