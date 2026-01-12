OPP say ongoing probe into abduction of Elnaz Hajtamiri stretches as far Dubai

On the fourth anniversary of her disappearance, Ontario Provincial Police say they are still determined to find out what happened to Elnaz Hajtamiri.

“Elnaz’s family and friends have endured years of missed memories, celebrations and holidays without her and we remain committed to finding the answers they deserve,” OPP said in a release on Monday that also shared how far the scope of the investigation stretches.

The OPP says its investigation has identified potential ties to Timmins, the Greater Toronto Area, Québec, and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“While we cannot speak to the specific ties our investigation has to several regions, we know someone in those areas has information that could help and urge them to come forward,” the release adds.

Hajtamiri was abducted from a residence in Wasaga Beach by three suspects on Jan. 12, 2022.

She was 37 years old at the time and hasn’t been seen since.

Police allege she was taken from the residence by three suspects dressed in police gear.

Investigators say the suspects fled with Hajtamiri in what is believed to be a white 2016-2022 model Lexus RX sport utility vehicle.

OPP officers have linked the abduction with a previous assault on Hajtamiri that occurred in an underground parking lot in Richmond Hill.

In that instance on Dec. 20, 2021, they say she was stuck with a frying pan by a group of men. One of the accused is allegedly her ex-boyfriend who has since been charged in her suspected death.

Hajtamiri is described as five feet four inches tall with a slim build, shoulder-length brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark knitted sweater, black tights/leggings and light-coloured socks.