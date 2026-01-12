OPP say ongoing probe into abduction of Elnaz Hajtamiri stretches as far Dubai

Police say Elnaz Hajtamiri, 37, was taken from a home in Wasaga Beach on Jan. 12, 2022. Photo courtesy: OPP.

By Michael Talbot

Posted January 12, 2026 1:17 pm.

Last Updated January 12, 2026 1:19 pm.

On the fourth anniversary of her disappearance, Ontario Provincial Police say they are still determined to find out what happened to Elnaz Hajtamiri.

“Elnaz’s family and friends have endured years of missed memories, celebrations and holidays without her and we remain committed to finding the answers they deserve,” OPP said in a release on Monday that also shared how far the scope of the investigation stretches.

The OPP says its investigation has identified potential ties to Timmins, the Greater Toronto Area, Québec, and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“While we cannot speak to the specific ties our investigation has to several regions, we know someone in those areas has information that could help and urge them to come forward,” the release adds.

Hajtamiri was abducted from a residence in Wasaga Beach by three suspects on Jan. 12, 2022.

Related:

She was 37 years old at the time and hasn’t been seen since.

Police allege she was taken from the residence by three suspects dressed in police gear.

Investigators say the suspects fled with Hajtamiri in what is believed to be a white 2016-2022 model Lexus RX sport utility vehicle.

OPP officers have linked the abduction with a previous assault on Hajtamiri that occurred in an underground parking lot in Richmond Hill.

In that instance on Dec. 20, 2021, they say she was stuck with a frying pan by a group of men. One of the accused is allegedly her ex-boyfriend who has since been charged in her suspected death.

Hajtamiri is described as five feet four inches tall with a slim build, shoulder-length brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark knitted sweater, black tights/leggings and light-coloured socks.

Man arrested at Pearson after flying in from Dubai in connection with 2023 gold heist

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested a 43-year-old man in connection with the largest gold theft in Canadian history and charged him upon arrival at Toronto Pearson International Airport after he flew...

52m ago

Air Canada flight forced back to gate after worker trapped below aircraft, airline says

Air Canada says it has reinforced its ground‑handling procedures after a baggage crew member became trapped inside the cargo hold of a departing aircraft, forcing the plane to return to the gate in mid‑taxi. The...

2h ago

8 luxury vehicles stolen in overnight break-in at Oakville dealership

Halton police are searching for a group of suspects after eight high‑end vehicles — including a Ferrari and multiple Porsches, Mercedes and BMWs — were stolen during an overnight break‑in at an...

3h ago

Feds spending $9.5M on Rouge National Urban Park and Rouge Beach improvements

Rouge National Urban Park improvements will include a new Rouge Beach trail, Rouge Marsh ecological restoration and parking enhancements.

32m ago

