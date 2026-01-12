Sexual deepfakes on X show need for online regulator, advocates say

OTTAWA — Women and children’s advocacy groups say a wave of sexual deepfakes on the social media platform X shows the government needs to create an online regulator.

The Canadian Centre for Child Protection and the Women’s Legal Education and Action Fund are both calling for an online regulator, similar to one the Liberal government proposed in 2024.

In recent weeks, the proliferation of sexual deepfakes on Elon Musk’s platform X, created by his chatbot Grok, has triggered a global backlash.

AI Minister Evan Solomon said Sunday that Canada is not considering a ban on X, which is a possibility in the U.K.

Solomon’s decision drew praise from Musk on X, who shared a post about the announcement and added a Canadian flag and a heart emoji.

The Liberal government introduced a bill to criminalize non-consensual sexual deepfakes late last year, but advocates say additional measures are needed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2026.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press