Sexual deepfakes on X show need for online regulator, advocates say

FILE - Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the company headquarters, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

By Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Posted January 12, 2026 2:23 pm.

Last Updated January 12, 2026 3:49 pm.

OTTAWA — Women and children’s advocacy groups say a wave of sexual deepfakes on the social media platform X shows the government needs to create an online regulator.

The Canadian Centre for Child Protection and the Women’s Legal Education and Action Fund are both calling for an online regulator, similar to one the Liberal government proposed in 2024.

In recent weeks, the proliferation of sexual deepfakes on Elon Musk’s platform X, created by his chatbot Grok, has triggered a global backlash.

AI Minister Evan Solomon said Sunday that Canada is not considering a ban on X, which is a possibility in the U.K.

Solomon’s decision drew praise from Musk on X, who shared a post about the announcement and added a Canadian flag and a heart emoji.

The Liberal government introduced a bill to criminalize non-consensual sexual deepfakes late last year, but advocates say additional measures are needed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2026.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man arrested at Pearson after flying in from Dubai in connection with 2023 gold heist

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested a 43-year-old man in connection with the largest gold theft in Canadian history and charged him upon arrival at Toronto Pearson International Airport after he flew...

2h ago

OPP say ongoing probe into abduction of Elnaz Hajtamiri stretches as far as Dubai

Elnaz Hajtamiri was abducted from a residence in Wasaga Beach by three suspects on Jan. 12, 2022.

1h ago

Toronto caregiver charged after vulnerable adults at group home allegedly assaulted

Toronto police officers say the alleged incidents happened between Nov. 1 and 30.

1h ago

Air Canada flight forced back to gate after worker trapped below aircraft, airline says

Air Canada says it has reinforced its ground‑handling procedures after a baggage crew member became trapped inside the cargo hold of a departing aircraft, forcing the plane to return to the gate in mid‑taxi. The...

58m ago

Top Stories

Man arrested at Pearson after flying in from Dubai in connection with 2023 gold heist

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested a 43-year-old man in connection with the largest gold theft in Canadian history and charged him upon arrival at Toronto Pearson International Airport after he flew...

2h ago

OPP say ongoing probe into abduction of Elnaz Hajtamiri stretches as far as Dubai

Elnaz Hajtamiri was abducted from a residence in Wasaga Beach by three suspects on Jan. 12, 2022.

1h ago

Toronto caregiver charged after vulnerable adults at group home allegedly assaulted

Toronto police officers say the alleged incidents happened between Nov. 1 and 30.

1h ago

Air Canada flight forced back to gate after worker trapped below aircraft, airline says

Air Canada says it has reinforced its ground‑handling procedures after a baggage crew member became trapped inside the cargo hold of a departing aircraft, forcing the plane to return to the gate in mid‑taxi. The...

58m ago

Most Watched Today

1:00
From 2023: Pearson airport gold heist security footage

Security footage from 2023 shows the moment suspects in the largest gold heist in Canadian history where more than $20 million in gold bars was stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport.

2h ago

0:41
Ontario man linked to alleged drug lord Ryan Wedding seeks bail

An Ontario man linked to alleged drug lord Ryan Wedding is seeking bail after being accused for alleged involvement in drug smuggling and obtaining luxury goods.

4h ago

1:57
'Hamnet,' 'One Battle After Another' win big at the Golden Globes

'Hamnet' and 'One Battle After Another' dominated the film categories while 'Adolescence' took home several wins for television at the 83rd Golden Globes.

4h ago

1:35
Windy week ahead in Toronto

Toronto is in for a week with strong wind gusts. Weather Specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

20h ago

2:40
Trump admin faces criticism over response to fatal ICE shooting

The Department of Homeland Security Secretary is doubling down on her claims that the woman killed last Wednesday by an ICE agent in Minnesota was a domestic terrorist. Karling Donoghue details how republicans and democrats are responding.

21h ago

More Videos