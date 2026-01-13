Actor Kiefer Sutherland arrested for allegedly assaulting a ride-hail driver, police say

FILE - Kiefer Sutherland arrives at the 29th Critics Choice Awards Jan. 14, 2024, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Invision

By Jaimie Ding And Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

Posted January 13, 2026 9:11 pm.

Last Updated January 13, 2026 9:37 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Kiefer Sutherland was arrested early Monday morning after Los Angeles police responded to a call reporting an assault involving a ride-hail driver, authorities said.

Just after midnight, officers were called to the scene near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Ave just south of Hollywood Hills.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they determined the 59-year-old Sutherland entered a ride-hail vehicle, physically assaulted the driver, and “made criminal threats toward the victim.” The driver did not sustain any injuries that required medical treatment at the time, police said.

Officers arrested Sutherland on suspicion of criminal threats, police said. He was released from jail a few hours later on a $50,000 bond, according to jail records. His first court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 2, according to jail records.

An email sent to representatives of Sutherland requesting comment was not immediately answered.

Sutherland is best known for his longtime portrayal of federal agent Jack Bauer on the Fox TV ticking-time-bomb thriller “24” and several spinoffs. He also starred in “The Lost Boys” and “Young Guns” and appeared in two films directed by Rob Reiner, “Stand by Me” and “A Few Good Men.”

He is the son of Hollywood acting luminary Donald Sutherland.

Jaimie Ding And Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

