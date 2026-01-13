Major 2-year Oshawa street closure begins as part of work to expand GO Transit to Bowmanville

Crews closed off part of Simcoe Street Street in Oshawa while crews carry out work to expand GO Transit train service to Bowmanville. CITYNEWS

By Erica Natividad and Nick Westoll

Posted January 13, 2026 5:25 pm.

Last Updated January 13, 2026 5:31 pm.

As construction crews carry out work to expand GO Transit Lakeshore East train service to Bowmanville, part of a major north-south corridor in Oshawa is facing a two-year closure and it’s a prospect that concerns local residents.

Authorities closed Simcoe Street South between Avenue and Albany streets, north of Highway 401, as of Monday. Fisher Street and Hall Street were both partially closed close to Simcoe Street South. The closure of Simcoe Street South affects the only continuous road that connects Lake Ontario to Port Perry.

Ritson Road South, around 850 metres east of Simcoe Street South, is the nearest major north-south corridor, but residents are being encouraged to use Stevenson Road South approximately 1.8 kilometres to the west to access Highway 401 and other areas in Oshawa south of the closure site.

According to a public notice issued by Metrolinx, construction crews will be demolishing the Simcoe Street South bridge, relocating utilities, building a new bridge foundation, constructing a new bridge and sub-structures, and performing various paving and landscaping works.

As part of the 20-kilometre Lakeshore East extension project along the CKPC rail corridor, trains will head east and north from Oshawa GO station and will service future stations at Thorton’s Corners East, Ritson Road, Courtice and Bowmanville. In addition to building new GO stations, crews will add a new set of tracks.

Located close to Simcoe Street South, resident Al Bursey described what he saw since the barricades went up on Monday.

Related:

“Between yesterday and today, we’ve seen about 100 cars come down here and turn around because they have no signs saying detour this way or detour that way,” he said.

“It’s just a nightmare around here ever since GO Transit decided to move further east.”

Mike Kantaros runs Big Boy’s Burgers near the closure site. He said the closure couldn’t have come at a worse time for his business. He said he only learned about the Simcoe Street South closure a month ago.

“We’ve only been at this location for two months, so for us it’s kind of a stab in the heart,” he told CityNews, adding he’s noticed an immediate drop-off in the number of customers.

“As far as the convenience traffic that would come by here, I think it’s a deal-breaker. It’s a tough go for anybody.”

Sohan Lall owns Bargain Binz. He signed a building lease in 2023, but said he regrets that decision.

Related:

“I hope it doesn’t reflect here and drag on for years and years and years,” he said, referencing other work carried out by Metrolinx.

“It’s been a bit slower than usual, but we’re just having hope that people will find us,” manager Amanda Vetter added.

CityNews contacted Metrolinx on Tuesday to ask about the project, concerns raised about insufficient notification and the impacts on small businesses. A spokesperson didn’t fully respond to the concerns raised, but said a lot of planning and consultation work occurred before the closure took effect.

“As with all of our projects, extensive consultation has already taken place, which included the Durham Region, City of Oshawa, Municipality of Clarington and [the Ontario Ministry of Transportation],” the statement said.

“As soon as all approvals were in place, Metrolinx started a comprehensive campaign to notify the community six weeks before the closure. Metrolinx worked closely with the Region of Durham and the City of Oshawa to ensure measures are in place to minimize traffic impacts.

“Timeliness of projects are dependent on many factors, such as design development, permitting and start-up of construction work.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Peel police concerned for wellbeing of unattended child seen on Mississauga road

Peel Regional Police are trying to track down the parents of a child seen alone in the Creditview Road and Eglinton Avenue West area of Mississauga on Tuesday afternoon. Police tell CityNews a driver...

1h ago

Recycling pick-up problems continue in Midtown neighbourhood

One side of a Midtown Toronto street that was supposed to have their recycling pick-up on Jan. 2 is still waiting, 11 days later. Residents on Winnett Avenue waited patiently for a week and eventually,...

53m ago

Dangerous wind chills returning to the GTA Thursday morning

Torontonians will experience a dramatic weather shift over the next 24-36 hours as an Alberta Clipper moves through southern Ontario, bringing a brief mix of precipitation before ushering in the coldest...

1h ago

Driver's DIY licence plate doesn't stick: Peterborough man busted with paper plates

A Peterborough man is facing a stack of provincial offences after police say he tried to pass off paper licence plates—secured with a plastic sleeve and packing tape—as the real thing. Traffic Services...

6h ago

Top Stories

Peel police concerned for wellbeing of unattended child seen on Mississauga road

Peel Regional Police are trying to track down the parents of a child seen alone in the Creditview Road and Eglinton Avenue West area of Mississauga on Tuesday afternoon. Police tell CityNews a driver...

1h ago

Recycling pick-up problems continue in Midtown neighbourhood

One side of a Midtown Toronto street that was supposed to have their recycling pick-up on Jan. 2 is still waiting, 11 days later. Residents on Winnett Avenue waited patiently for a week and eventually,...

53m ago

Dangerous wind chills returning to the GTA Thursday morning

Torontonians will experience a dramatic weather shift over the next 24-36 hours as an Alberta Clipper moves through southern Ontario, bringing a brief mix of precipitation before ushering in the coldest...

1h ago

Driver's DIY licence plate doesn't stick: Peterborough man busted with paper plates

A Peterborough man is facing a stack of provincial offences after police say he tried to pass off paper licence plates—secured with a plastic sleeve and packing tape—as the real thing. Traffic Services...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

0:46
Multi-vehicle crash on Gardiner Expressway off-ramp

Footage from the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway ramp in the Lower Jarvis Street and Lake Shore Boulevard East area. No injuries were reported.

8h ago

1:02
Caught on camera: Tow trucks set on fire in Brampton truck yard

Security footage obtained by CityNews captured the moment two suspects set multiple vehicles on fire at a Brampton truck yard.

9h ago

2:22
4 vehicles torched in overnight fire at Brampton truck yard, days after nearby tow‑truck arson

Emergency crews were called to 100 Rutherford Road South at approximately 3:16 a.m. Tuesday, where firefighters found two heavy tow trucks, a car, and a box truck engulfed in flames. Breakfast Television's Dilshad Burman has the latest.

9h ago

2:45
Temperatures set to plummet this week

After a stretch of above-average weather, temperatures will be dropping on Thursday to a high of -10 C. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

23h ago

0:37
Pearson airport worker trapped in cargo bay of Air Canada flight

Air Canada says it has reinforced its ground‑handling procedures after a baggage crew member became trapped inside the cargo hold of a departing aircraft, forcing the plane to return to the gate in mid‑taxi.

January 12, 2026 2:50 pm EST EST

More Videos