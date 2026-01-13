Major 2-year Oshawa street closure begins as part of work to expand GO Transit to Bowmanville

As construction crews carry out work to expand GO Transit Lakeshore East train service to Bowmanville, part of a major north-south corridor in Oshawa is facing a two-year closure and it’s a prospect that concerns local residents.

Authorities closed Simcoe Street South between Avenue and Albany streets, north of Highway 401, as of Monday. Fisher Street and Hall Street were both partially closed close to Simcoe Street South. The closure of Simcoe Street South affects the only continuous road that connects Lake Ontario to Port Perry.

Ritson Road South, around 850 metres east of Simcoe Street South, is the nearest major north-south corridor, but residents are being encouraged to use Stevenson Road South approximately 1.8 kilometres to the west to access Highway 401 and other areas in Oshawa south of the closure site.

According to a public notice issued by Metrolinx, construction crews will be demolishing the Simcoe Street South bridge, relocating utilities, building a new bridge foundation, constructing a new bridge and sub-structures, and performing various paving and landscaping works.

As part of the 20-kilometre Lakeshore East extension project along the CKPC rail corridor, trains will head east and north from Oshawa GO station and will service future stations at Thorton’s Corners East, Ritson Road, Courtice and Bowmanville. In addition to building new GO stations, crews will add a new set of tracks.

Located close to Simcoe Street South, resident Al Bursey described what he saw since the barricades went up on Monday.

“Between yesterday and today, we’ve seen about 100 cars come down here and turn around because they have no signs saying detour this way or detour that way,” he said.

“It’s just a nightmare around here ever since GO Transit decided to move further east.”

Mike Kantaros runs Big Boy’s Burgers near the closure site. He said the closure couldn’t have come at a worse time for his business. He said he only learned about the Simcoe Street South closure a month ago.

“We’ve only been at this location for two months, so for us it’s kind of a stab in the heart,” he told CityNews, adding he’s noticed an immediate drop-off in the number of customers.

“As far as the convenience traffic that would come by here, I think it’s a deal-breaker. It’s a tough go for anybody.”

Sohan Lall owns Bargain Binz. He signed a building lease in 2023, but said he regrets that decision.

“I hope it doesn’t reflect here and drag on for years and years and years,” he said, referencing other work carried out by Metrolinx.

“It’s been a bit slower than usual, but we’re just having hope that people will find us,” manager Amanda Vetter added.

CityNews contacted Metrolinx on Tuesday to ask about the project, concerns raised about insufficient notification and the impacts on small businesses. A spokesperson didn’t fully respond to the concerns raised, but said a lot of planning and consultation work occurred before the closure took effect.

“As with all of our projects, extensive consultation has already taken place, which included the Durham Region, City of Oshawa, Municipality of Clarington and [the Ontario Ministry of Transportation],” the statement said.

“As soon as all approvals were in place, Metrolinx started a comprehensive campaign to notify the community six weeks before the closure. Metrolinx worked closely with the Region of Durham and the City of Oshawa to ensure measures are in place to minimize traffic impacts.

“Timeliness of projects are dependent on many factors, such as design development, permitting and start-up of construction work.”