Peel police concerned for wellbeing of unattended child seen on Mississauga road
Posted January 13, 2026 4:52 pm.
Peel Regional Police are trying to track down the parents of a child seen alone in the Creditview Road and Eglinton Avenue West area of Mississauga on Tuesday afternoon.
Police tell CityNews a driver spotted the child in the middle of the road and called police.
By the time officers arrived, the child was gone.
They’re now appealing to the family of the child or anyone who may have seen him to confirm he’s safe.
Police add there are currently no reports of missing children in the region.
UNATTENDED CHILD:— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) January 13, 2026
– Observed in the area of Creditview/ Eglinton, Mississauga
– Investigators are trying to locate the parents/guardians of the child to confirm wellbeing
– Anyone with any information please contact us at (905) 453-2121 ext. 1133
– C/R 12:57 pm
– PR260016007 pic.twitter.com/9Uk7eknnVB