Dangerous wind chills return to the GTA

Torontonians will experience a dramatic weather shift over the next 24-36 hours as an Alberta Clipper moves through southern Ontario, bringing a brief mix of precipitation before ushering in the coldest air of the season so far.

Ahead of Wednesday’s clipper system, a weak system is producing wet flurries mixed with rain showers across the region Tuesday continuing overnight into Wednesday morning with periods of light rain or drizzle. However, no accumulation is expected in the GTA due to temperatures sitting between 3°C and 4°C. Precipitation is expected to taper off this evening, roughly between 6 and 8 p.m., continuing overnight into Wednesday morning.

A cold front will move through Wednesday afternoon, bringing in heavier flurries across the GTA. Temperatures will begin falling during the afternoon, followed by on-and-off flurries in Toronto Wednesday night.

At the same time, lake-effect snow will intensify across traditional snow belts around Georgian Bay. However, in Toronto, only some light flurries are expected.

Temperatures will hold onto the warmth through midday Wednesday, with the high of 4°C occurring around 11 a.m. After lunchtime, temperatures will fall rapidly. By mid-afternoon on Wednesday, Temperatures will be near 1°C with a wind chill close to -5. By Wednesday evening, temperatures will drop to around -5°C, with wind chills near -11.

Coldest conditions of the season

Thursday morning is expected to bring the coldest conditions of the season so far. Morning temperatures are forecast to be around -15°C, with wind chills plunging into the -20s. At its warmest point on Thursday, the temperature is expected to feel closer to -18 with the wind.

With the exception of a couple of days rebounding to seasonal highs near -2°C, this cold air mass is expected to persist through the end of the month.

An Alberta Clipper is a fast-moving low-pressure system that comes from Alberta and moves through the Plains and the Great Lakes region during the winter. It usually brings light snow, strong winds and colder temperatures along with it.