Angus says NDP leadership not an ‘entry level position’, endorses McPherson

OTTAWA — Longtime Ontario NDP MP and former leadership candidate Charlie Angus says that leading the party is not an “entry level position” as he endorses Alberta MP Heather McPherson for leadership.

Angus makes the statements in a video message that has not yet been publicly released but was shared with The Canadian Press.

The former MP says the party needs a leader who knows how to win and can be in the House of Commons right after the March 29 convention where members will choose a new leader.

Other candidates are also securing their own high profile endorsements.

High profile environmentalist David Suzuki’s endorsed documentarian Avi Lewis Tuesday afternoon.

Union leader Rob Ashton picked up the support of the United Steelworkers in December, one of the labour groups that is a founding partner of the NDP.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2026.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press