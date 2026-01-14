B.C. settles prison solitary confinement lawsuit for $60 million

The Alouette Correctional Centre for Women is seen in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Monday, December 10, 2018. The law firm Proactio says a proposed settlement of up to $60 million has been reached in a class-action lawsuit related to the use of solitary confinement in British Columbia correctional facilities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 14, 2026 2:59 pm.

Last Updated January 14, 2026 3:32 pm.

VANCOUVER — The British Columbia government has settled a class-action lawsuit for up to $60 million over the use of solitary confinement in provincial correctional facilities over a period of 20 years.

The B.C. Supreme Court approved the settlement in October, and the claims period for a piece of the settlement began this month, more than seven years after the lawsuit was filed against the provincial government over correctional institutions’ use of segregation, which the lawsuit alleged was “cruel, inhumane and degrading treatment.”

Claims documents say the class includes anyone who served time in a B.C. jail and spent 15 or more consecutive days in segregation, or inmates with mental illnesses held in solitary confinement, between April 2005 and October 2025.

A legal notice for the settlement in the case, brought by a representative inmate, says eligible class members could receive up to $91,000 if they submit a claim by Jan. 11, 2027.

Settlement documents say up to $85,000 is available for those who suffered serious harms, while a separate portion of the settlement could result in further payouts of up to $3,000 for those subjected to “prolonged” confinement, and $6,000 for those with serious mental illnesses.

The notice says serious harms include new diagnoses of a mental illness within 90 days of being placed in solitary confinement, self-injury during a placement in segregation, or a suicide attempt during or within 60 days of being segregated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Major winter storm could bring season’s biggest snowfall to GTA, yellow warning issued

The Greater Toronto Area is bracing for what could be the most significant snowfall of the season so far, as a powerful winter system moves in late Wednesday evening. This comes as Environment Canada...

2h ago

GTA landscaping and snow removal company facing multiple claims from workers and customers

The owner of a Vaughan-based landscaping and snow removal company, operating under multiple names including Snow Pros LTD and Grass Guys, is facing claims of not paying workers and not providing...

1h ago

US to suspend immigrant visa processing from 75 countries over public assistance concerns

The State Department said Wednesday it will suspend the processing of immigrant visas for citizens of 75 countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, Russia and Somalia, whose nationals the Trump administration...

1h ago

Proposed sureties pledge $1.2M in bail for man accused in Ryan Wedding case

TORONTO — Four people are pledging a combined $1.2 million in bail for an Ontario man accused of playing a pivotal role in a violent criminal organization by laundering hundreds of millions of dollars...

1h ago

