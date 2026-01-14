National Bank opening office in Dubai to help Canadian businesses in the region

MONTREAL — National Bank of Canada says it’s opening an office in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Étienne Dubuc, the bank’s executive vice-president of capital markets, says the office will help the bank better support Canadian companies with presence and ambitions in the region.

He says the move reflects a growing commercial relationship between Canada and the UAE and a commitment to supporting mutually beneficial trade and investment.

Canada has been working to grow its trade relationships outside of the United States.

The bank’s announcement was made during an economic mission to the country led by International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu.

As part of the expansion, Ali Fares, managing director and head, Middle East and North Africa, capital markets, has relocated to Dubai to lead the bank’s regional presence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:NA)

The Canadian Press