Deer found shot with arrow at Park Lawn Cemetery, community outrage grows as police investigate

A deer is shown in this undated image. Photo: Getty Images.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 14, 2026 7:33 am.

Toronto police are investigating after a deer was found dead with an arrow lodged in its body at Park Lawn Cemetery on New Year’s Day — an incident that has sparked anger among Etobicoke residents and prompted a community memorial.

Police tell CityNews they were called to the cemetery just before 9 a.m. on Jan. 1 after someone discovered the animal on the grounds. When officers arrived, they found the deer dead with an arrow in its side. The deer’s antlers were also sawed off.

A Conservation Officer with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry was notified, and the investigation remains active. Police say they do not have a suspect description and have not released details on whether the killing is believed to have happened on‑site or elsewhere.

Park Lawn Cemetery, located near Bloor Street West and Prince Edward Drive, is known for its green space and frequent wildlife sightings. Deer often wander through the grounds from nearby Humber River trails, making the area a popular spot for nature watchers.

CityNews has reached out to both Park Lawn Cemetery and the Ministry of Natural Resources for comment.

Memorial held as outrage grows in Etobicoke neighbourhood

The discovery has prompted intense scrutiny, particularly online, with members of the community taking to social media to express their collective disgust.

According to a publicly shared Facebook post, community members organized a memorial for the deer in the days after it was found at the site.

“May the person who shot the deer (with a bow and arrow) and sawed off its antlers burn in everlasting hellfire,” the post reads.

Some residents say this is not the first troubling discovery. In the wake of the deer’s killing on Jan. 1, one Facebook user claimed that two additional deer were found dead at the cemetery days later on Jan. 4, though Toronto police have not confirmed those reports.

Bow‑and‑arrow hunting is prohibited in Toronto under municipal bylaws that ban the use of weapons — including archery equipment — for hunting due to public‑safety risks. Discharging a bow in an urban area can result in significant fines and criminal charges.

Under the Fish & Wildlife Conservation Act, a person who hunts or traps wildlife must have a licence, administered by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have seen suspicious activity around New Year’s Day is urged to contact Toronto police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Dangerous wind chills returning to the GTA Thursday morning

Torontonians will experience a dramatic weather shift over the next 24-36 hours as an Alberta Clipper moves through southern Ontario, bringing a brief mix of precipitation before ushering in the coldest...

13h ago

Recycling pick-up problems continue in Midtown neighbourhood

One side of a Midtown Toronto street that was supposed to have their recycling pick-up on Jan. 2 is still waiting, 11 days later. Residents on Winnett Avenue waited patiently for a week and eventually,...

12h ago

Major 2-year Oshawa street closure begins as part of work to expand GO Transit to Bowmanville

Metrolinx is replacing a bridge on Simcoe Street in Oshawa. Officials say a road closure is needed as part of work to expand GO train service.

14h ago

CP NewsAlert: Prime Minister Carney lands in Beijing, kicking off trade mission

BEIJING — Prime Minister Mark Carney has landed in Beijing, marking the first visit by a Canadian prime minister to China in eight years. Carney will meet with senior communist leaders Thursday ahead...

7m ago

Top Stories

Dangerous wind chills returning to the GTA Thursday morning

Torontonians will experience a dramatic weather shift over the next 24-36 hours as an Alberta Clipper moves through southern Ontario, bringing a brief mix of precipitation before ushering in the coldest...

13h ago

Recycling pick-up problems continue in Midtown neighbourhood

One side of a Midtown Toronto street that was supposed to have their recycling pick-up on Jan. 2 is still waiting, 11 days later. Residents on Winnett Avenue waited patiently for a week and eventually,...

12h ago

Major 2-year Oshawa street closure begins as part of work to expand GO Transit to Bowmanville

Metrolinx is replacing a bridge on Simcoe Street in Oshawa. Officials say a road closure is needed as part of work to expand GO train service.

14h ago

CP NewsAlert: Prime Minister Carney lands in Beijing, kicking off trade mission

BEIJING — Prime Minister Mark Carney has landed in Beijing, marking the first visit by a Canadian prime minister to China in eight years. Carney will meet with senior communist leaders Thursday ahead...

7m ago

Most Watched Today

3:07
Prolonged frigid air on the way for the GTA

The temperatures will start to drop later Wednesday with the coldest air arriving Thursday and continuing through the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

12h ago

4:10
Southern Ontario to experience coldest air of the season

Natasha Ramsahai breaks down the forecast for Southern Ontario as some regions are set to be hit with the coldest air of the season on Wednesday.

16h ago

2:03
Finch West LRT's slow rollout defended by transport minister

Ontario's Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria defended the Finch West LRT rollout amid delays and slow-speed concerns.

20h ago

0:33
Hwy. 400 crash leaves YRP officer seriously injured

A York Regional Police officer was left with serious injuries after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 at County Road 88 in Bradford, Ontario.

21h ago

0:46
Multi-vehicle crash on Gardiner Expressway off-ramp

Footage from the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway ramp in the Lower Jarvis Street and Lake Shore Boulevard East area. No injuries were reported.

21h ago

More Videos