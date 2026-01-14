Toronto police are investigating after a deer was found dead with an arrow lodged in its body at Park Lawn Cemetery on New Year’s Day — an incident that has sparked anger among Etobicoke residents and prompted a community memorial.

Police tell CityNews they were called to the cemetery just before 9 a.m. on Jan. 1 after someone discovered the animal on the grounds. When officers arrived, they found the deer dead with an arrow in its side. The deer’s antlers were also sawed off.

A Conservation Officer with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry was notified, and the investigation remains active. Police say they do not have a suspect description and have not released details on whether the killing is believed to have happened on‑site or elsewhere.

Park Lawn Cemetery, located near Bloor Street West and Prince Edward Drive, is known for its green space and frequent wildlife sightings. Deer often wander through the grounds from nearby Humber River trails, making the area a popular spot for nature watchers.

CityNews has reached out to both Park Lawn Cemetery and the Ministry of Natural Resources for comment.

Memorial held as outrage grows in Etobicoke neighbourhood

The discovery has prompted intense scrutiny, particularly online, with members of the community taking to social media to express their collective disgust.

According to a publicly shared Facebook post, community members organized a memorial for the deer in the days after it was found at the site.

“May the person who shot the deer (with a bow and arrow) and sawed off its antlers burn in everlasting hellfire,” the post reads.

Some residents say this is not the first troubling discovery. In the wake of the deer’s killing on Jan. 1, one Facebook user claimed that two additional deer were found dead at the cemetery days later on Jan. 4, though Toronto police have not confirmed those reports.

Bow‑and‑arrow hunting is prohibited in Toronto under municipal bylaws that ban the use of weapons — including archery equipment — for hunting due to public‑safety risks. Discharging a bow in an urban area can result in significant fines and criminal charges.

Under the Fish & Wildlife Conservation Act, a person who hunts or traps wildlife must have a licence, administered by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have seen suspicious activity around New Year’s Day is urged to contact Toronto police.