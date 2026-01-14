Public mistrust linked to drop in deceased U.S. donor organ donations and kidney transplants

FILE - The organ donor entry on the back of a driver license is photographed in New York, Oct. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File) Patrick Sison

By Lauran Neergaard, The Associated Press

Posted January 14, 2026 6:23 pm.

Last Updated January 14, 2026 7:08 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Organ donations from the recently deceased dropped last year for the first time in over a decade, resulting in fewer kidney transplants, according to an analysis issued Wednesday that pointed to signs of public mistrust in the lifesaving system.

More than 100,000 people in the U.S. are on the list for an organ transplant. The vast majority of them need a kidney, and thousands die waiting every year.

The nonprofit Kidney Transplant Collaborative analyzed federal data and found 116 fewer kidney transplants were performed last year than in 2024. That small difference is a red flag because the analysis traced the decline to some rare but scary reports of patients prepared for organ retrieval despite showing signs of life.

Those planned retrievals were stopped and the U.S. is developing additional safeguards for the transplant system, which saves tens of thousands of lives each year. But it shook public confidence, prompting some people to remove their names from donor lists.

Dr. Andrew Howard, who leads the Kidney Transplant Collaborative, said last year’s dip in kidney transplants would have been larger except for a small increase — about 100 — in transplants from living donors, when a healthy person donates one of their kidneys to someone in need. The collaborative advocates for increased living donations, which make up a fraction of the roughly 28,000 yearly kidney transplants.

With the exception of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was raging, organ transplants have been rising year-to-year. Last year’s decline in deceased donors didn’t translate into fewer transplants overall: There were just over 49,000 compared with 48,150 in 2024. Transplants of hearts, livers and lungs continued to see gains, according to federal data. Howard said that was likely due to differences in how various organs are evaluated and allocated for transplant.

The Association of Organ Procurement Organizations wasn’t involved in Wednesday’s analysis but expressed alarm, calling on its members, hospitals and federal regulators “to unite in restoring public trust and strengthening this critical system.”

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Major winter storm could bring season’s biggest snowfall to GTA, yellow warning issued

The Greater Toronto Area is bracing for what could be the most significant snowfall of the season so far, as a powerful winter system moves in late Wednesday evening. This comes as Environment and Climate...

1h ago

B.C. to end drug decriminalization project, after 'challenging' three-year-experiment

B.C.’s Health Minister Josie Osborne says the province will not be renewing its drug decriminalization project.

1h ago

GTA landscaping and snow removal company facing multiple claims from workers and customers

The owner of a Vaughan-based landscaping and snow removal company, operating under multiple names including Snow Pros LTD and Grass Guys, is facing claims of not paying workers and not providing...

5h ago

U.S. will suspend immigrant visa processing from 75 countries over public assistance concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department said Wednesday it will suspend the processing of immigrant visas for citizens of 75 countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, Russia and Somalia, whose nationals...

3h ago

Top Stories

Major winter storm could bring season’s biggest snowfall to GTA, yellow warning issued

The Greater Toronto Area is bracing for what could be the most significant snowfall of the season so far, as a powerful winter system moves in late Wednesday evening. This comes as Environment and Climate...

1h ago

B.C. to end drug decriminalization project, after 'challenging' three-year-experiment

B.C.’s Health Minister Josie Osborne says the province will not be renewing its drug decriminalization project.

1h ago

GTA landscaping and snow removal company facing multiple claims from workers and customers

The owner of a Vaughan-based landscaping and snow removal company, operating under multiple names including Snow Pros LTD and Grass Guys, is facing claims of not paying workers and not providing...

5h ago

U.S. will suspend immigrant visa processing from 75 countries over public assistance concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department said Wednesday it will suspend the processing of immigrant visas for citizens of 75 countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, Russia and Somalia, whose nationals...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:20
Who might replace Crombie as next Ontario Liberal leader?

Bonnie Crombie has stepped down as leader of the Ontario Liberal party. Mark McAllister discusses why Crombie made the move now, and some of the potential candidates to replace her.

2h ago

2:53
Former workers and clients of GTA snow removal company demand answers

Several former employees of the company say they are owed thousands of dollars in back pay while customers claimed they are not getting service they paid for. The owner responds to the claims. Pat Taney reports.

5h ago

1:55
GTA braces for winter blast: Here's how much snow you can expect

The Greater Toronto Area is bracing for what could be the most significant snowfall of the season so far, as a powerful winter system moves in late Wednesday evening.

3h ago

2:52
Bonnie Crombie officially steps down as Ontario Liberal Leader

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie says she is officially stepping down from her role effective immediately just months after announcing her intention to resign.

5h ago

1:05
Deer found dead with arrow in chest at Toronto cemetery

Toronto police are investigating after a deer was found dead with an arrow lodged in its body at Park Lawn Cemetery on New Year’s Day — an incident that has sparked anger among Etobicoke residents and prompted a community memorial.

7h ago

More Videos