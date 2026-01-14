François Legault has announced he will step down as premier of Quebec, a move intended to reinfuse life in the struggling party just nine months away from an election.

Legault will remain premier and leader of the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) until a new party leader is selected.

The 68-year-old, who repeatedly affirmed in recent months he would lead the CAQ in the next election, conceded Wednesday he recognized Quebecers were hungry for change, and that he decided to step down “for the good” of his party and the province.

“I see well that right now Quebecers want change first, and among other things, a change of premier,” he said in his resignation speech in Quebec City.

The CAQ has long been third in the polls behind the Parti Québécois and the scandal-ridden Liberals. Legault said he hoped the Oct. 5 election would be focused on the big challenges facing Quebec, such as the economy and protecting the French language, rather than simply voting in a new party.

The decision to step down comes after a difficult year for Legault’s two-term majority CAQ. It was marked by a wave of high-profile departures, notably cabinet ministers Christian Dubé and Lionel Carmant; botched projects like Northvolt; an uprising by doctors; and a cost overrun fiasco at Quebec’s auto insurance board.

There were also a couple of byelection losses last year – a total of four consecutive byelection defeats since the last general election – that showed the political momentum in Quebec was switching.

It’s a long fall from grace for Legault and the CAQ, which cruised to a majority government in 2018 and an even bigger one four years later — the 2022 post-pandemic election was called less than 10 minutes after the polls closed.

Legault spent much of Wednesday’s lengthy press conference in Quebec City touting his party’s successes over his two mandates, as well as looking back on the accomplishment of forming his first majority government just seven years after founding the Coalition Avenir Québec.

The winner of an upcoming leadership race — the first in the party’s history since Legault founded the CAQ in 2011 — will become the next premier of Quebec.