Elderly Toronto victim scammed out of $4,000 in credit card pickup fraud, police say

Suspect one is described as male, 25 to 35 years old, clean-shaven with a light mustache, and was last seen wearing a black Nike toque, a red #7 Morocco soccer jersey, black pants, and a black zip‑up sweater. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 14, 2026 9:40 am.

Toronto police are seeking to identify two suspects after an elderly resident was defrauded of approximately $4,000 in a phone scam involving a fake credit-investigator and a ride‑share pickup.

Investigators say the incident occurred on Dec. 29, 2025, when the victim received a call from a man who claimed to be a credit investigator.

It’s alleged that the caller told the victim their credit card had been compromised and instructed them to cut up the card to prevent further fraud. Police say the suspect then told the victim that a ride‑share courier would arrive at their home to collect the destroyed card for “verification.”

A short time later, a driver arrived, picked up the card fragments, and left. Shortly after, the victim discovered unauthorized transactions totalling approximately $4,000.

Police now believe two suspects were involved in the scheme.

Suspect one is described as male, 25 to 35 years old, clean-shaven with a light mustache, and was last seen wearing a black Nike toque, a red #7 Morocco soccer jersey, black pants, and a black zip‑up sweater.

The second suspect was last seen wearing a green jacket with the hood up, but police do not have a physical description.

The vehicle involved is described as a black-coloured BMW X5, model years 2019–2023, with four doors. Images of the suspects and the vehicle have been released.

Toronto police continue to warn residents—particularly seniors—that scammers are increasingly using couriers, ride‑share drivers, and in‑person pickups to make fraudulent schemes appear legitimate.

The vehicle involved is described as a black-coloured BMW X5, model years 2019–2023, with four doors. Photo: TPS.
Top Stories

Deer found shot with arrow at Park Lawn Cemetery, community outrage grows as police investigate

Toronto police are investigating after a deer was found dead with an arrow lodged in its body at Park Lawn Cemetery on New Year's Day — an incident that has sparked anger among Etobicoke residents and...

1h ago

Trump says anything less than having Greenland in the United States’ hands is ‘unacceptable’

NUUK, Greenland (AP) — President Donald Trump said Wednesday that NATO should help the U.S. acquire Greenland and anything less than having the island in U.S. hands is unacceptable, hours before Vice...

1h ago

Dangerous wind chills returning to the GTA Thursday morning

Torontonians will experience a dramatic weather shift over the next 24-36 hours as an Alberta Clipper moves through southern Ontario, bringing a brief mix of precipitation before ushering in the coldest...

15h ago

Recycling pick-up problems continue in Midtown neighbourhood

One side of a Midtown Toronto street that was supposed to have their recycling pick-up on Jan. 2 is still waiting, 11 days later. Residents on Winnett Avenue waited patiently for a week and eventually,...

15h ago

