Elderly Toronto victim scammed out of $4,000 in credit card pickup fraud, police say

Toronto police are seeking to identify two suspects after an elderly resident was defrauded of approximately $4,000 in a phone scam involving a fake credit-investigator and a ride‑share pickup.

Investigators say the incident occurred on Dec. 29, 2025, when the victim received a call from a man who claimed to be a credit investigator.

It’s alleged that the caller told the victim their credit card had been compromised and instructed them to cut up the card to prevent further fraud. Police say the suspect then told the victim that a ride‑share courier would arrive at their home to collect the destroyed card for “verification.”

A short time later, a driver arrived, picked up the card fragments, and left. Shortly after, the victim discovered unauthorized transactions totalling approximately $4,000.

Police now believe two suspects were involved in the scheme.

Suspect one is described as male, 25 to 35 years old, clean-shaven with a light mustache, and was last seen wearing a black Nike toque, a red #7 Morocco soccer jersey, black pants, and a black zip‑up sweater.

The second suspect was last seen wearing a green jacket with the hood up, but police do not have a physical description.

The vehicle involved is described as a black-coloured BMW X5, model years 2019–2023, with four doors. Images of the suspects and the vehicle have been released.

Toronto police continue to warn residents—particularly seniors—that scammers are increasingly using couriers, ride‑share drivers, and in‑person pickups to make fraudulent schemes appear legitimate.