CPP Investments increases Canadian mid-market commitment to Northleaf by $750M

TORONTO — The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is investing an additional $750 million with Northleaf Capital Partners as part of its mid-market program aimed at supporting the growth of domestic private companies.

The pension fund manager says the increase brings CPP Investments’ cumulative commitments to Northleaf to more than $3 billion since inception.

CPP Investments and Northleaf have a two-decade long partnership.

Bruce Hogg, managing director and head of integrated strategies at CPP Investments, says that through Northleaf, it can efficiently access high-quality managers and help support private companies in the country.

He says growing the program allows CPP Investments to deepen this exposure in a disciplined way.

CPP Investments also recently completed a deal to invest about $160 million to acquire exposure to a portfolio of mid-market funds and companies as part of Northleaf’s global private equity program.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2026.

The Canadian Press