CPP Investments increases Canadian mid-market commitment to Northleaf by $750M

Signage is seen in the reception of CPP Investments' Toronto offices, on Thursday, September 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 15, 2026 10:16 am.

Last Updated January 15, 2026 10:35 am.

TORONTO — The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is investing an additional $750 million with Northleaf Capital Partners as part of its mid-market program aimed at supporting the growth of domestic private companies.

The pension fund manager says the increase brings CPP Investments’ cumulative commitments to Northleaf to more than $3 billion since inception.

CPP Investments and Northleaf have a two-decade long partnership.

Bruce Hogg, managing director and head of integrated strategies at CPP Investments, says that through Northleaf, it can efficiently access high-quality managers and help support private companies in the country.

He says growing the program allows CPP Investments to deepen this exposure in a disciplined way.

CPP Investments also recently completed a deal to invest about $160 million to acquire exposure to a portfolio of mid-market funds and companies as part of Northleaf’s global private equity program.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Powerful winter storm sweeps Toronto with up to 35 cm forecasted snowfall

CityNews chief meteorlogist Natasha Ramsahai says the latest forecast models are showing over 20 centimetres of snow falling across parts of the GTA.

updated

10m ago

Canadian dead as Iran cracks down on anti-government protests: Foreign Affairs Minister

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said on X that the Canadian citizen 'died in Iran at the hands of the Iranian authorities.'

31m ago

Collisions, highway closures and treacherous roads across GTA as winter storm slams region

A powerful winter storm is creating dangerous driving conditions across Toronto and the GTA on Thursday, triggering multiple highway closures, jack‑knifed transport trucks, and a growing number of collisions...

updated

1h ago

Toronto and GTHA schools, bus cancellations: Full list of closures and weather impacts

A fast‑moving winter storm has triggered widespread school bus cancellations — and several full school closures — across Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) on Thursday, as boards...

SCHOOL CLOSURES AND BUS CANCELLATIONS

1h ago

Top Stories

Powerful winter storm sweeps Toronto with up to 35 cm forecasted snowfall

CityNews chief meteorlogist Natasha Ramsahai says the latest forecast models are showing over 20 centimetres of snow falling across parts of the GTA.

updated

10m ago

Canadian dead as Iran cracks down on anti-government protests: Foreign Affairs Minister

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said on X that the Canadian citizen 'died in Iran at the hands of the Iranian authorities.'

31m ago

Collisions, highway closures and treacherous roads across GTA as winter storm slams region

A powerful winter storm is creating dangerous driving conditions across Toronto and the GTA on Thursday, triggering multiple highway closures, jack‑knifed transport trucks, and a growing number of collisions...

updated

1h ago

Toronto and GTHA schools, bus cancellations: Full list of closures and weather impacts

A fast‑moving winter storm has triggered widespread school bus cancellations — and several full school closures — across Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) on Thursday, as boards...

SCHOOL CLOSURES AND BUS CANCELLATIONS

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:51
GTA snow storm: Commuters trek through severe weather

Footage from across the GTA shows commuters trekking through a severe snow storm that has blanketed the region and expected to reach between 20 to 30 cm.

1h ago

2:42
Mississauga puts new restrictions on complaint-heavy plaza

The City of Mississauga is aiming to reduce the number of restaurants at Ridgeway Plaza through new by-law restrictions. Erica Natividad with how the city says it will help address crowding and noise issues, and reaction from business owners.

16h ago

2:55
New poll shows almost 1 in 3 Canadians worried about future U.S. interference

A significant number of Canadians say they are on edge when it comes to diplomatic relations between Canada and the U.S. Catalina Gilles hears from experts and looks at just how likely, or not, U-S military aggression against Canada may be.

16h ago

2:54
As flu cases peak, some hospitals activate surge measures to meet capacity pressures

Some hospitals are activating surge measures to deal with significant capacity pressures this flu season. Tina Yazdani breaks down the numbers, and asks Ontario's health minister about the surge.

17h ago

3:43
Heavy snow overnight set to last into Thursday morning commute

The Greater Toronto and Hamilton area is under a snowfall warning heading into the Thursday morning commute. Chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has more.

17h ago

More Videos