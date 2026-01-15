Ottawa youth, 14, made hoax calls in Hamilton reporting shootings, murders: Hamilton police

A Hamilton Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted January 15, 2026 1:18 pm.

A 14-year-old Ottawa youth has been charged by Hamilton police after allegedly making more than half-a-dozen fake emergency calls reporting serious crimes like domestic violence, shootings and homicides, Hamilton Police report.

Investigators say the hoax calls, known as “swatting” took place between December 2025 and January 2026.

“Hamilton Police officers responded to seven reported incidents and conducted thorough investigations, ultimately determining that all calls were false,” a police release states.

“In each case, the caller alleged that serious criminal offences were taking place and requested an immediate police response.”

All of the calls were directed at residential addresses in Hamilton.

After an investigation, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Ottawa, where they seized several electronic devices.

The teen suspect was charged with public mischief and was released from custody with a future court date in February.

The suspect can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Hamilton Police remind the public about the seriousness of swatting.

“Swatting incidents place an enormous and unacceptable strain on emergency services. Each false report diverts police officers from legitimate emergencies, undermines the community’s access to timely police response, and creates unnecessary risks to both public and officer safety.”

Top Stories

Powerful winter storm sweeps Toronto with up to 35 cm forecasted snowfall

CityNews chief meteorlogist Natasha Ramsahai says the latest forecast models are showing over 20 centimetres of snow falling across parts of the GTA.

2h ago

Canadian dead as Iran cracks down on anti-government protests: Foreign Affairs Minister

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said on X that the Canadian citizen 'died in Iran at the hands of the Iranian authorities.'

3h ago

Cancellations, delays reported at Toronto Pearson, Billy Bishop airports due to snowstorm

A storm blanketing Toronto and the rest of the GTA with snow has led to several delays and cancellations for travellers Thursday. At Billy Bishop Airport in downtown Toronto, all Air Canada flights...

58m ago

Ontario Provincial Police report around 200 crashes, 125 vehicles in ditches on GTHA highways

Parts of southern Ontario are forecast to see up to 35 centimetres of snow by the end of Thursday as part of a large storm system.

41m ago

