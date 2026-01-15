Ottawa youth, 14, made hoax calls in Hamilton reporting shootings, murders: Hamilton police

A 14-year-old Ottawa youth has been charged by Hamilton police after allegedly making more than half-a-dozen fake emergency calls reporting serious crimes like domestic violence, shootings and homicides, Hamilton Police report.

Investigators say the hoax calls, known as “swatting” took place between December 2025 and January 2026.

“Hamilton Police officers responded to seven reported incidents and conducted thorough investigations, ultimately determining that all calls were false,” a police release states.

“In each case, the caller alleged that serious criminal offences were taking place and requested an immediate police response.”

All of the calls were directed at residential addresses in Hamilton.

After an investigation, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Ottawa, where they seized several electronic devices.

The teen suspect was charged with public mischief and was released from custody with a future court date in February.

The suspect can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Hamilton Police remind the public about the seriousness of swatting.

“Swatting incidents place an enormous and unacceptable strain on emergency services. Each false report diverts police officers from legitimate emergencies, undermines the community’s access to timely police response, and creates unnecessary risks to both public and officer safety.”