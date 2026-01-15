Rare European robin spotted in Montreal draws crowds from across Canada

On this cold and snowy winter day, here's a story that will get you thinking about spring: A rare bird has been spotted in Quebec. David Zura with why so many bird-watchers are flapping their wings with excitement.

By David Zura & Joseph Ryan

Posted January 15, 2026 7:57 pm.

Last Updated January 15, 2026 7:59 pm.

A bird sighting rare in North America is drawing crowds from across the country, all hoping to catch a glimpse of a small robin that has made Montreal its temporary home.

The bird was found on Jan. 7 by Sabrina Jacob, an amateur birder for more than six years. Jacob says she was simply taking out the garbage when she heard a chirp she didn’t recognize.

“One of my friends, he recognized it and told me what it was, and we were all in shock,” Jacob said.

She says she stopped what she was doing and managed to catch a fleeting moment of the bird on her phone.

“I just put down my garbage. I got out my phone and the bird just came in front of me for one second,” she said.

Real or AI?

Jacob posted photos and videos in online birding communities to ask for help identifying the species.

Many confirmed the sighting as a European robin, a bird common in Europe but never before documented in Canada. Meanwhile, some users online were very skeptical, questioning whether the images were real or generated by artificial intelligence.

“After some people came and saw it, it just, the storm just began to be bigger and bigger,” Jacob said.

Since then, the bird has remained in the area, drawing crowds that sometimes reach into the hundreds. Birders have travelled from as far away as British Columbia. Everyone quietly gathers along the street in hopes of not scaring it off.

Toronto birder Jean Iron made the trip to Montreal to see the robin for herself, describing the experience as unforgettable.

“It’s just a feeling of awe,” Iron said.

How the bird managed to cross the Atlantic remains a mystery. York University professor Gail Fraser says there are a few possibilities, but no definitive answers.

“Birds do get moved outside of their natural range through big storms,” Fraser said.

As for whether the robin can survive a Canadian winter, Fraser says it’s not impossible, noting that the species is made up of versatile eaters.

For now, Jacob says she is helping feed the bird in hopes it will gain enough strength to eventually migrate somewhere with a less harsh winter.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

City of Toronto declares major snowstorm condition, significant weather event

The City of Toronto declaration means bringing in more staff and equipment as well as certain parking restrictions to deal with snowfall.

15m ago

2:20
Carney and ministers sign agreements with China on lumber, tourism and energy

A new era in Canada-China relations is underway, with leaders from the two countries meeting face-to-face in an attempt to put previous hostilities aside. Xiaoli Li with whether any progress is being made on some of the more contentious trade issues.

2h ago

GO Transit delayed after Via Rail train, sidewalk snowplow crash in Scarborough

The crash happened at a Scarborough Golf Club Road rail crossing before 2 p.m. on Thursday.

1h ago

Man accused of setting multiple fires on University of Toronto campus

Toronto police are searching for a man who is wanted in an ongoing arson investigation at the University of Toronto. According to authorities, the suspect entered several buildings on Jan. 14 on the...

2h ago

Top Stories

City of Toronto declares major snowstorm condition, significant weather event

The City of Toronto declaration means bringing in more staff and equipment as well as certain parking restrictions to deal with snowfall.

15m ago

2:20
Carney and ministers sign agreements with China on lumber, tourism and energy

A new era in Canada-China relations is underway, with leaders from the two countries meeting face-to-face in an attempt to put previous hostilities aside. Xiaoli Li with whether any progress is being made on some of the more contentious trade issues.

2h ago

GO Transit delayed after Via Rail train, sidewalk snowplow crash in Scarborough

The crash happened at a Scarborough Golf Club Road rail crossing before 2 p.m. on Thursday.

1h ago

Man accused of setting multiple fires on University of Toronto campus

Toronto police are searching for a man who is wanted in an ongoing arson investigation at the University of Toronto. According to authorities, the suspect entered several buildings on Jan. 14 on the...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:10
Treacherous road conditions as winter storm pummels the GTA

A winter storm causes chaos on Toronto roads. Shauna Hunt has more on the city's plan to get things moving again.

3h ago

0:54
Snowplow crashes into Via Rail train en route to Ottawa

A Via Rail train travelling along the rail corridor collided with a sidewalk snowplow in Scarborough en route to Ottawa Thursday afternoon.

4h ago

4:05
Flight delays, cancellations reported at Toronto Pearson airport amid storm

Canada's busiest and largest airport Toronto Pearson experienced significant flight delays and cancellations amid a major snowstorm in the city.

6h ago

2:00
TIMELAPSE: Toronto snowstorm shuts down DVP

Both sides of the Don Valley Parkway was shut down during a major Toronto snowstorm that caused severe delays, road closures and icy conditions for commuters Thursday morning.

8h ago

1:51
GTA snow storm: Commuters trek through severe weather

Footage from across the GTA shows commuters trekking through a severe snow storm that has blanketed the region and expected to reach between 20 to 30 cm.

8h ago

More Videos