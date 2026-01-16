Carney reaches ‘landmark’ tariff-quota deal with China on EVs, canola

Prime Minister Mark Carney meets with President of China Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Posted January 16, 2026 3:29 am.

Last Updated January 16, 2026 7:40 am.

BEIJING — The Liberal government has reached a deal with Beijing to slash tariffs on a set number of Chinese electric vehicles in exchange for China dropping duties on agriculture products, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Friday.

It marks the prime minister’s first deal on trade since taking office last year and a de-escalation in tensions with a country the Liberal government had, in recent years, branded a disruptive power.

Carney described it as a “preliminary but landmark” agreement to remove trade barriers and reduce tariffs, part of a broader strategic partnership with China.

“It’s a partnership that reflects the world as it is today, with an engagement that is realistic, respectful and interest-based,” Carney said at a news conference in Beijing.

Carney said Ottawa expects Beijing to drop canola seed duties to 15 per cent from 84 per cent by March 1, and called that “enormous progress.”

Canadian canola meal, lobsters, crabs and peas will no longer be subject to Chinese “anti-discrimination” tariffs from March to at least the end of the year. There was no mention of canola oil, which is subject to a 100 per cent tariff.

In return, up to 49,000 Chinese electric vehicles will be allowed into the Canadian market each year at a 6.1 per cent tariff instead of the current 100 per cent tariff.

By 2030, half of those imported vehicles will cost less than $35,000 — a measure that Carney said will ensure EVs are more affordable for Canadians.

He added the 49,000 vehicles represents approximately the number imported from China in 2023, before the tariffs, and is less than three per cent of the Canadian domestic auto market.

The pact comes just hours after Carney met with President Xi Jinping, ending a multi-year trade dispute that began when the previous Liberal government levied EV tariffs to protect Canada’s auto sector.

In late 2024, Ottawa followed moves by former U.S. president Joe Biden and the European Union to counter China’s rapidly growing electric vehicle industry.

Former prime minister Justin Trudeau’s government imposed 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, arguing the prospect of dumping cheap, heavily subsidized EVs constituted a threat to the North American auto sector.

China responded in March 2025 with a 100 per cent tariff on Canadian canola oil, peas and other products, along with 25 per cent on pork and seafood products such as lobster.

The move halted exports of canola oil, strangled exports of canola meal and peas and throttled pork as well.

That was followed by a levy of almost 76 per cent on Canadian canola seed in August that year, which ratcheted up pressure on Ottawa from the Prairies to ease the escalating trade tensions.

China’s anti-dumping investigation into canola seeds was set to wrap up in March.

Canada is the top global exporter of canola and China is the industry’s second-largest market after the U.S.

Ottawa had also slapped a 25 per cent import tax on Chinese steel and aluminum in October 2024.

Greg Cherewyk, president of Pulse Canada, was in Beijing as part of the Canadian delegation and said the deal was welcome news.

Tariffs had effectively stopped all shipments of Canadian peas to China, the world’s largest market, and Cherewyk said Canadian yellow peas worth about $700 million a year were displaced by Russian products.

“It was really important that this didn’t last as long as we had feared it would last, into the years. It was resolved in what really amounts to a short period of time,” he said, adding that the timing is ideal for farmers in Canada to make seeding decisions.

Just a year ago during the spring election, Carney described China as the biggest security threat facing Canada. Speaking to media Friday, his answer to a reporter’s question was less clear-cut.

“The security landscape continues to change, and in a world that’s more dangerous and divided, we face many threats,” Carney replied when asked by a reporter. “You manage the threats through engagement.”

The deal also comes as the Liberal government seeks to double non-U.S. exports by 2030 — and boost them by 50 per cent to China by that date as well.

Carney said he raised human rights in the meeting with Xi, and said Canada has a “value-based realism” to its approach.

“We fundamentally stand up for human rights, for democracy, territorial integrity, rights to self-determination,” he said. “We take the world as it is, not as we wish it to be.”

Carney and Xi met in the fall on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in South Korea. It marked the first official meeting between the leaders of Canada and China since 2017.

On Friday, Xi described that as a “turnaround” in bilateral relations.

In the wake of that key meeting last fall, both leaders directed their officials to work on resolving lasting trade irritants.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe travelled to China for some of the top-level meetings — a key priority for him since the tariffs have been punishing a major Prairie crop. His province makes up for just over half of Canada’s total canola production.

Moe also travelled to China in September alongside federal officials, hoping to resolve the dispute.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has maintained the EV tariffs should remain unless China opens an EV factory in Ontario and hires unionized Canadian workers.

Carney said in French that Canada expects engagement on domestic investment, and noted the future of the auto industry is in electric vehicles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2026.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Line 6 Finch West LRT shut down again Friday morning after major snowstorm

Toronto's newest transit line is facing another rough morning after Thursday's powerful snowstorm, with the TTC confirming that Line 6 Finch West is once again out of service between Finch West and Humber...

1h ago

OPP officer injured after cruiser rear-ended on Highway 401 in Pickering

A Toronto OPP officer was injured on Friday morning after their cruiser was rear‑ended while they were investigating an earlier collision on Highway 401. The crash happened near Whites Road, where...

29m ago

Blue Jays miss out as Kyle Tucker reportedly chooses Dodgers

An attempt to push an already remarkable off-season to yet another level fell short for the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday evening when Kyle Tucker reportedly reached a four-year, $240-million...

25m ago

Snowstorm of '26 in photos: Powerful winter storm hits Toronto, GTA

It's shaping up to be the heaviest snowfall of the season so far, with forecasters calling for up to 35 centimetres of snow in the GTA before conditions ease later Thursday. The powerful winter storm...

16h ago

Top Stories

Line 6 Finch West LRT shut down again Friday morning after major snowstorm

Toronto's newest transit line is facing another rough morning after Thursday's powerful snowstorm, with the TTC confirming that Line 6 Finch West is once again out of service between Finch West and Humber...

1h ago

OPP officer injured after cruiser rear-ended on Highway 401 in Pickering

A Toronto OPP officer was injured on Friday morning after their cruiser was rear‑ended while they were investigating an earlier collision on Highway 401. The crash happened near Whites Road, where...

29m ago

Blue Jays miss out as Kyle Tucker reportedly chooses Dodgers

An attempt to push an already remarkable off-season to yet another level fell short for the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday evening when Kyle Tucker reportedly reached a four-year, $240-million...

25m ago

Snowstorm of '26 in photos: Powerful winter storm hits Toronto, GTA

It's shaping up to be the heaviest snowfall of the season so far, with forecasters calling for up to 35 centimetres of snow in the GTA before conditions ease later Thursday. The powerful winter storm...

16h ago

Most Watched Today

3:10
More snow on the way for Friday

Toronto will see more snow on Friday. Between three to six centimeters of snow is expected around the lunch hour..

11h ago

3:10
Treacherous road conditions as winter storm pummels the GTA

A winter storm causes chaos on Toronto roads. Shauna Hunt has more on the city's plan to get things moving again.

13h ago

2:19
Canadian killed in Iran

Ottawa says a Canadian citizen has died at the hands of Iranian authorities, as the U.S. continues to threaten military intervention. Michelle Mackey reports.

13h ago

0:54
Snowplow crashes into Via Rail train en route to Ottawa

A Via Rail train travelling along the rail corridor collided with a sidewalk snowplow in Scarborough en route to Ottawa Thursday afternoon.

15h ago

1:17
TTC bus struggles to make left-turn on icy uphill

A TTC bus was seen struggling to make a turn on a busy uphill intersection of Bathurst Street and Davenport Road as snow continued to fall amid a severe storm.

18h ago

More Videos