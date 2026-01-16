Carney says he spoke with China’s Xi about Greenland, Arctic sovereignty

Fishermen arrive at the harbour of Nuuk, Greenland, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Posted January 16, 2026 8:10 am.

Last Updated January 16, 2026 9:03 am.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says he and Chinese President Xi Jinping talked about Greenland’s sovereignty and the U.S. president’s threats to the territory during their meeting in Beijing today.

Carney says he “found much alignment of views” with his Chinese counterpart during that discussion, adding that Canada’s position is that Greenland should determine its own future.

The prime minister also said the meeting included talk of Canada’s Arctic sovereignty.

China, which views itself as a near-Arctic state, has taken an increasingly aggressive posture in the region that includes joint military exercises with Russia.

Canada’s latest defence policy warns of Chinese ambition in the Arctic.

After the bilateral meeting, Carney announced the two countries cut a deal to dramatically reduce their respective tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and Canadian agriculture products.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2026.

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Ford slams Canada–China EV deal, warns of job losses and threats to Ontario auto sector

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is sharply criticizing the federal government's new trade agreement with China, warning that the deal allowing tens of thousands of Chinese-made electric vehicles into Canada...

1h ago

Line 6 Finch West LRT shut down again Friday morning after major snowstorm

Toronto's newest transit line is facing another rough morning after Thursday's powerful snowstorm, with the TTC confirming that Line 6 Finch West is once again out of service between Finch West and Humber...

1h ago

Carney reaches 'landmark' tariff-quota deal with China on EVs, canola

BEIJING — The Liberal government has reached a deal with Beijing to slash tariffs on a set number of Chinese electric vehicles in exchange for China dropping duties on agriculture products, Prime Minister...

5m ago

OPP officer injured after cruiser rear-ended on Highway 401 in Pickering

A Toronto OPP officer was injured on Friday morning after their cruiser was rear‑ended while they were investigating an earlier collision on Highway 401. The crash happened near Whites Road, where...

2h ago

