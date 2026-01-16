Carney says he spoke with China’s Xi about Greenland, Arctic sovereignty

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says he and Chinese President Xi Jinping talked about Greenland’s sovereignty and the U.S. president’s threats to the territory during their meeting in Beijing today.

Carney says he “found much alignment of views” with his Chinese counterpart during that discussion, adding that Canada’s position is that Greenland should determine its own future.

The prime minister also said the meeting included talk of Canada’s Arctic sovereignty.

China, which views itself as a near-Arctic state, has taken an increasingly aggressive posture in the region that includes joint military exercises with Russia.

Canada’s latest defence policy warns of Chinese ambition in the Arctic.

After the bilateral meeting, Carney announced the two countries cut a deal to dramatically reduce their respective tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and Canadian agriculture products.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2026.

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press