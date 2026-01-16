David Suzuki to take theatre project ‘What You Won’t Do For Love’ on Ontario tour

TORONTO — David Suzuki is taking his theatre project “What You Won’t Do For Love” on tour across Ontario.

The environmentalist broadcaster stars alongside his wife Tara Cullis in the production, which sees the couple reflect on their 50-year partnership.

They share the stage with two actors, and the production is set up as a kitchen-table conversation between the four of them.

Director Ravi Jain, who is co-artistic director of Why Not Theatre, says the production is a celebration of Suzuki and Cullis’s love of each other and of the planet.

The 15-stop tour begins in Sudbury on Feb. 18 and concludes in Ottawa on March 25, the day after Suzuki turns 90.

“What You Won’t Do For Love” was originally produced in 2020, but it was only staged once because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jain turned it into a film the following year, and Suzuki and Cullis have periodically performed it since.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2026.

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press