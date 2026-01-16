Ford slams Canada–China EV deal, warns of job losses and threats to Ontario auto sector

A new era in Canada-China relations is underway, with leaders from the two countries meeting face-to-face in an attempt to put previous hostilities aside. Xiaoli Li with whether any progress is being made on some of the more contentious trade issues.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 16, 2026 8:52 am.

Last Updated January 16, 2026 8:55 am.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is sharply criticizing the federal government’s new trade agreement with China, warning that the deal allowing tens of thousands of Chinese-made electric vehicles into Canada will undermine Ontario’s auto industry and put Canadian workers at risk.

The comments follow Prime Minister Mark Carney’s announcement of a tariff‑quota agreement with Beijing that will allow up to 49,000 Chinese EVs into the Canadian market at significantly reduced tariff rates. In exchange, China is lowering duties on Canadian canola and removing tariffs on several other agricultural products — a deal the federal government has described as a “landmark” reset in Canada–China relations.

Ford, however, says the agreement is a direct threat to Ontario’s manufacturing base.

In a statement on Friday, the premier said, “China now has a foothold in the Canadian market and will use it to their full advantage at the expense of Canadian workers.

He argued the deal opens the door to a surge of low‑cost Chinese EVs without securing equivalent investment commitments in Canada’s auto sector, supply chain or broader economy.

Ford warned that lowering tariffs on Chinese-made EVs could also jeopardize access to the U.S. market — the destination for the vast majority of Ontario-built vehicles — if American regulators view Canada as a backdoor for Chinese imports.

“This lopsided deal risks closing the door on Canadian automakers to the American market, our largest export destination, which would hurt our economy and lead to job losses,” said Ford.

Prime Minister Mark Carney shakes hands with Ontario Premier Doug Ford in Courtice, Ont., on Thursday, October 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor.

Ford calls for Ottawa to reverse course

Ford urged the federal government to “fix this mess” by adopting policies that he says would make Ontario’s auto sector more competitive.

“That means making the sector more competitive by ending the electric vehicle mandate, harmonizing regulations with key trading partners and scrapping federal fees that do nothing but add thousands to the cost of making vehicles and chase away investments,” Ford continued.

“Instead of importing made-in-China vehicles, the federal government needs to be focused on working with Ontario to bring investment and jobs to factory floors in Brampton, Oshawa, Ingersoll and across the province, where assembly lines are at risk or have already left the country.”

Ford’s statement concluded with “Canadians expect and deserve a federal government that gives them every shot at success” and urged the Prime Minister “to work with Ontario to strengthen Canada’s auto industry, not weaken it.”

The federal government has framed the agreement as a pragmatic step toward stabilizing relations with China after years of diplomatic and trade tensions. The deal is expected to reduce Chinese tariffs on Canadian canola seed by March and eliminate duties on canola meal, lobster, crab and peas until at least the end of 2026.

Prime Minister Carney has said the arrangement reflects “the world as it is today” and will help diversify Canada’s trade relationships while supporting farmers and exporters.

