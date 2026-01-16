Video shows car fire between North York apartment buildings

Toronto police and fire crews responded Friday morning to a vehicle fire that sent thick smoke between two apartment buildings near Wilson Avenue and Champlain Boulevard.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 16, 2026 11:19 am.

Last Updated January 16, 2026 11:50 am.

Emergency crews were called just before 10 a.m. after reports of a car engulfed in flames in the area.

Toronto police said officers and firefighters arrived to find a “confirmed working fire” involving a single vehicle with no occupants inside. Firefighters knocked down the flames shortly after arrival.

Emergency crews were called to the Wilson Avenue and Champlain Boulevard area just before 10 a.m. after reports of a car engulfed in flames. Photo: CityNews submission.

Toronto Fire Services said the vehicle was positioned between two residential buildings at 500 Wilson Avenue, raising initial concerns about smoke drifting into nearby units.

Crews remained on scene to ensure the air quality inside the buildings was not affected.

No injuries were reported, and officials confirmed no one was in or around the vehicle when firefighters arrived. The cause of the fire has not been determined. Police also said there is no confirmation at this time regarding the make of the vehicle.

Both Toronto police and fire investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze. The investigation remains ongoing.

Top Stories

Ford slams Canada–China EV deal, warns of job losses and threats to Ontario auto sector

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is sharply criticizing the federal government's new trade agreement with China, warning that the deal allowing tens of thousands of Chinese-made electric vehicles into Canada...

3h ago

Government's use of Emergencies Act in 2022 was 'unreasonable': Court of Appeal

OTTAWA — The Federal Court of Appeal has ruled it was unreasonable for the Liberal government to use the Emergencies Act four years ago to quell protests in the national capital and at key border points. For...

breaking

3m ago

Carney reaches 'landmark' tariff-quota deal with China on EVs, canola

BEIJING — The Liberal government has reached a deal with Beijing to slash tariffs on a set number of Chinese electric vehicles in exchange for China dropping duties on agriculture products, Prime Minister...

49m ago

OPP officer injured after cruiser rear-ended on Highway 401 in Pickering

A Toronto OPP officer was injured on Friday morning after their cruiser was rear‑ended while they were investigating an earlier collision on Highway 401. The crash happened near Whites Road, where...

4h ago

