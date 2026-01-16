Video shows car fire between North York apartment buildings

Toronto police and fire crews responded Friday morning to a vehicle fire that sent thick smoke between two apartment buildings near Wilson Avenue and Champlain Boulevard.

Emergency crews were called just before 10 a.m. after reports of a car engulfed in flames in the area.

Toronto police said officers and firefighters arrived to find a “confirmed working fire” involving a single vehicle with no occupants inside. Firefighters knocked down the flames shortly after arrival.

Emergency crews were called to the Wilson Avenue and Champlain Boulevard area just before 10 a.m. after reports of a car engulfed in flames. Photo: CityNews submission.

Toronto Fire Services said the vehicle was positioned between two residential buildings at 500 Wilson Avenue, raising initial concerns about smoke drifting into nearby units.

Crews remained on scene to ensure the air quality inside the buildings was not affected.

No injuries were reported, and officials confirmed no one was in or around the vehicle when firefighters arrived. The cause of the fire has not been determined. Police also said there is no confirmation at this time regarding the make of the vehicle.

Both Toronto police and fire investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze. The investigation remains ongoing.