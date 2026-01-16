Respiratory hospitalizations on the decline in Canada as flu spread slows

FILE - A certified medical assistant holds a syringe for a flu vaccine at a clinic in Seattle, on Sept. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)

By Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press

Posted January 16, 2026 6:12 pm.

Health Canada says respiratory hospitalizations fell from more than 4,300 to about 2,500 in the second week of January, after the flu season hit a three-year high last month.

The latest national influenza data released Friday accounts for the period of Jan. 4 to Jan. 10 and shows the number of new flu cases is on the decline.

People over the age of 65 continue to be the most affected, an age group vulnerable to complications. 

The rough flu season hit early, initially spreading mostly among kids, and it led to the deaths of three children in the Ottawa area. 

Alberta hospitals have been overwhelmed with patients, leading to overcrowding and physicians calling on the province to invoke a public health state of emergency.

There were 8,206 new cases of flu detected the week ending Jan. 10, compared to 14,715 new cases the prior week.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations for respiratory conditions dropped sharply to 2,537 from 4,336 people. 

Those hospitalizations also include people hospitalized with COVID-19 and RSV, but rates for those viruses are far lower than those of the flu. 

Of those who were tested for respiratory viruses, 3.6 per cent were positive for RSV, 5.5 per cent were positive for COVID-19, and 18.1 per cent were positive for influenza.

That’s down from a peak of 33 per cent of influenza tests being positive the week of Christmas — the highest the rate has been over the past three seasons.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Tenants say costs for crackdown at notorious Mississauga plaza being passed on to them

Business owners at a Mississauga plaza that has drawn plenty of complaints over the years say they’re having to unfairly foot the bill for increased security and legal fees after the city cracked down...

51m ago

Trump says it's a 'good thing' Carney signed a deal with China

While President Donald Trump said Friday it's a "good thing" that Prime Minister Mark Carney has signed a trade deal with China, his trade czar cautioned that Canada could regret the decision. When...

1h ago

5 people arrested in fight between tow truck drivers last October

Five people are facing charges in connection to a fight between tow truck drivers in Brampton last October. Peel police say on Oct. 31, 2025, officers were called to reports of a fight involving multiple...

3h ago

Ford slams Canada–China EV deal, warns of job losses and threats to Ontario auto sector

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is sharply criticizing the federal government's new trade agreement with China, warning that the deal allowing tens of thousands of Chinese-made electric vehicles into Canada...

25m ago

Top Stories

Tenants say costs for crackdown at notorious Mississauga plaza being passed on to them

Business owners at a Mississauga plaza that has drawn plenty of complaints over the years say they’re having to unfairly foot the bill for increased security and legal fees after the city cracked down...

51m ago

Trump says it's a 'good thing' Carney signed a deal with China

While President Donald Trump said Friday it's a "good thing" that Prime Minister Mark Carney has signed a trade deal with China, his trade czar cautioned that Canada could regret the decision. When...

1h ago

5 people arrested in fight between tow truck drivers last October

Five people are facing charges in connection to a fight between tow truck drivers in Brampton last October. Peel police say on Oct. 31, 2025, officers were called to reports of a fight involving multiple...

3h ago

Ford slams Canada–China EV deal, warns of job losses and threats to Ontario auto sector

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is sharply criticizing the federal government's new trade agreement with China, warning that the deal allowing tens of thousands of Chinese-made electric vehicles into Canada...

25m ago

Most Watched Today

1:37
Ontario Premier calls Canada-China trade deal a 'knee-jerk reaction'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford called Prime Minister Mark Carney's move to allow Chinese EVs into Canada in a new trade deal with President Xi Jinping a 'knee-jerk reaction' to global trade tensions.

6h ago

3:10
More snow on the way for Friday

Toronto will see more snow on Friday. Between three to six centimeters of snow is expected around the lunch hour..

22h ago

2:46
Rare bird sighting in Quebec

On this cold and snowy winter day, here's a story that will get you thinking about spring: A rare bird has been spotted in Quebec. David Zura with why so many bird-watchers are flapping their wings with excitement.

23h ago

2:20
Carney and ministers sign agreements with China on lumber, tourism and energy

A new era in Canada-China relations is underway, with leaders from the two countries meeting face-to-face in an attempt to put previous hostilities aside. Xiaoli Li with whether any progress is being made on some of the more contentious trade issues.

23h ago

3:10
Treacherous road conditions as winter storm pummels the GTA

A winter storm causes chaos on Toronto roads. Shauna Hunt has more on the city's plan to get things moving again.

January 15, 2026 6:14 pm EST EST

More Videos