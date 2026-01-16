Tenants say costs for crackdown at notorious Mississauga plaza being passed on to them

Business owners at a Mississauga plaza that has drawn plenty of complaints over the years say they’re having to unfairly foot the bill for increased security and legal fees after the city cracked down on large gatherings.

This past summer, the City of Mississauga obtained a court-ordered injunction against the condominium corporations that own Ridgeway Plaza to prohibit nuisance gatherings, which have included fights, street racing, loud music, illegal fireworks and crowds of more than 3,000 people.

The condo corporations were required under the order to install parking gate arms/barriers, employ sufficient security and paid duty officers to control and regulate pedestrian and vehicular traffic, and control or prohibit any pedestrian or vehicular traffic in the parking lot that may lead to nuisance gatherings.

In the aftermath, some plaza tenants say they’re now paying the cost.

“The court injunction came in, police had to be there for two weeks continuously, I believe,” said Manjot Singh, who operates the Indian restaurant Brar’s. He tells CityNews that even though the costs and fines associated with the injunction were imposed on the condominium corporation that owns the plaza, it’s the tenants who are ultimately paying.

“What happens is the city fines the condominium. Condominium passes those bills to the landlord, and we are at the bottom of the food chain,” explained Singh, adding he just received a bill for $170,000 to be split among the tenants in what’s labelled as a special assessment cost from the condo corporation.

In a letter from the condo board to unit owners, the board says the cost includes “legal fees related to litigation with the City of Mississauga,” which also includes matters related to unauthorized gatherings. It also includes “paid duty police services” and “additional security services.”

“In these times when your operating cost keeps going up, but your income is dropping substantially, how long can restaurants survive?” asked Singh.

The property management company tells CityNews that if the owners decide to pass on the costs to their tenants, that’s their decision.

Mississauga deputy mayor Matt Mahoney says there is little the city can do.

“The police, the fire, have issued fines, numerous fines over the years for violations. The condominium and the board are responsible for ensuring they pay the bill. Who pays the bill in a private business or a private corporation? It’s not up to the city.”

During a meeting at Mississauga City Hall on Wednesday, city council passed a major bylaw amendment that would limit the number of restaurants that can operate in the plaza, with the goal of reducing the current number by 15 per cent.

Singh says many of the nuisance issues are down to poor city planning and not the fault of the restaurants. For now, tenants will just have to eat the costs, though he worries the burden will force many eateries at the plaza to end up closing.