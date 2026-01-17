Man arrested after another man stabbed in downtown Toronto
Posted January 17, 2026 5:26 pm.
One person is in custody following a downtown stabbing on Saturday afternoon.
Toronto police were called to Yonge and College streets just before 4:30 p.m. for reports of an assault in the area.
When they arrived, they found a man in his 30s suffering from a stab wound.
Paramedics tell CityNews he was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Investigators say a man in his 30s was arrested at the scene, but provided no further details as to what may have led up to the incident.