Man arrested after another man stabbed in downtown Toronto

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS/Karim Islam

By John Marchesan

Posted January 17, 2026 5:26 pm.

One person is in custody following a downtown stabbing on Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police were called to Yonge and College streets just before 4:30 p.m. for reports of an assault in the area.

When they arrived, they found a man in his 30s suffering from a stab wound.

Paramedics tell CityNews he was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators say a man in his 30s was arrested at the scene, but provided no further details as to what may have led up to the incident.

