Pneumonia, influenza among leading causes of death in Canada in 2024

A nurse is shown treating a patient in a Toronto hospital in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted January 17, 2026 5:03 pm.

A new report shows pneumonia and influenza were among the leading causes of death in Canada in 2024. 

Statistics Canada reports that while respiratory illnesses rank sixth on the list of top 10 causes, the number of deaths attributed to these illnesses increased by 20 per cent from 2023 to 2024, with those aged 85 and older accounting for just over 52 per cent of deaths.

Cancer remains the leading cause of death, accounting for over one-quarter of all deaths. It remains the leading cause of death among both men and women and in all provinces and territories. Cancer has been the leading cause of death in Canada since the early 1990s, when it overtook diseases of the heart. Accidents, stroke and chronic lower respiratory disease round out the top five.

After influenza and pneumonia, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, COVID-19 and liver disease round out the top 10.

The report also shows that almost 28,000 deaths were attributed to dementia in 2024, which is an increase of 4.8 per cent over the previous year. Since 2000, the number of dementia deaths has grown steadily each year, excluding 2020, when the pandemic began. While dementia is not ranked as a cause of death, if it were included, it would place third behind cancer and diseases of the heart.

Just over 70 per cent of deaths due to dementia involve Canadians 85 years or older, and women accounted for almost two-thirds of those deaths in 2024.

The report also indicates that life expectancy increased slightly in 2024 to 81.68 years, putting it on par with pre-pandemic levels of 2019. The increase was more pronounced among men (80.03 years), although women are still living longer (84.29 years). Life expectancy increased the most in the western provinces, with Saskatchewan, Alberta and B.C. among the places where people are living longer.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Iran's leader calls Trump a 'criminal' for backing protests and blames demonstrators for deaths

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday branded U.S. President Donald Trump a “criminal” for supporting protesters in Iran, and blamed demonstrators...

1h ago

Trump says 8 European countries to be charged 10% tariff for opposing U.S. control of Greenland

Trump said in a social media post that Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland would face the tariff

6h ago

Man arrested after another man stabbed in downtown Toronto

One person is in custody following a downtown stabbing on Saturday afternoon. Toronto police were called to Yonge and College streets just before 4:30 p.m. for reports of an assault in the area. When...

1h ago

Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen 'pumped' about historic trip around the moon

Jeremy Hansen will serve as mission specialist during Artemis II, becoming the first non-American to travel beyond low Earth orbit.

1h ago

Top Stories

Iran's leader calls Trump a 'criminal' for backing protests and blames demonstrators for deaths

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday branded U.S. President Donald Trump a “criminal” for supporting protesters in Iran, and blamed demonstrators...

1h ago

Trump says 8 European countries to be charged 10% tariff for opposing U.S. control of Greenland

Trump said in a social media post that Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland would face the tariff

6h ago

Man arrested after another man stabbed in downtown Toronto

One person is in custody following a downtown stabbing on Saturday afternoon. Toronto police were called to Yonge and College streets just before 4:30 p.m. for reports of an assault in the area. When...

1h ago

Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen 'pumped' about historic trip around the moon

Jeremy Hansen will serve as mission specialist during Artemis II, becoming the first non-American to travel beyond low Earth orbit.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
After Bichette departure, what is next for the Blue Jays

After spending his entire career in Toronto, Bo Bichette is moving on, reportedly signing with the New York Mets. Sportsnet 590 The Fan's Zach Bodenstein explains what the loss of the two-time All-Star means and what might be next for the Blue Jays.

21h ago

2:09
After one day thaw, temperatures set to plunge by Sunday

Following a very brief warm-up on Saturday, temperatures will plummet once again on Sunday before turning much colder early next week.

23h ago

2:44
WestJet reverses cramped seating layout amid viral backlash

Rhianne Campbell speaks with passengers and advocates following the announcement from the airline.

22h ago

2:13
Ridgeway Plaza tenants forced to foot bill for enforcement crackdown

Costs related to an injunction against a Mississauga plaza plagued with nuisance complaints, is now being unfairly passed to some tenants. Erica Natividad with the concerns over whether businesses will survive.

23h ago

3:10
More snow on the way for Friday

Toronto will see more snow on Friday. Between three to six centimeters of snow is expected around the lunch hour..

January 15, 2026 8:15 pm EST EST

More Videos