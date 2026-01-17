Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for peace talks as Russia hammers energy sites

Snow covered, damaged Russian military vehicles are on display in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted January 17, 2026 6:30 am.

Last Updated January 17, 2026 7:34 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian delegation arrived in the United States for talks Saturday on a U.S.-led diplomatic push to end the nearly 4-year-old war as Russian attacks again took aim at Ukraine’s power grid, cutting electricity and heating in freezing temperatures.

Kyrylo Budanov, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s chief of staff, said he arrived in the U.S. to discuss “the details of the peace agreement.”

Writing on the Telegram messaging app, Budanov said he, together with Ukrainian negotiators Rustem Umerov and Davyd Arakhamia, would meet with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll.

Zelenskyy said Friday that the delegation would try to finalize with U.S. officials documents for a proposed peace settlement that relate to postwar security guarantees and economic recovery.

If American officials approve the proposals, the U.S. and Ukraine could sign the documents next week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Zelenskyy said at a Kyiv news conference with Czech President Petr Pavel.

Trump plans to be in Davos, according to organizers.

Russia would still need to be consulted on the proposals.

Russia struck energy infrastructure in Ukraine’s Kyiv and Odesa regions overnight into Saturday, the Ministry of Energy said. More than 20 settlements in the Kyiv region were left without power following the attacks, the ministry wrote on its official Telegram channel.

Russia has hammered Ukraine’s power grid, especially in winter, throughout the war. It aims to weaken the Ukrainian will to resist in a strategy that Kyiv officials call “weaponizing winter.”

Ukraine’s new energy minister, Denys Shmyhal, said Friday that Russia had conducted 612 attacks on energy targets over last year. That barrage has intensified in recent months as nighttime temperatures plunge to minus 18 degrees Celsius (0 Fahrenheit).

Ukraine has introduced emergency measures, including temporarily easing curfew restrictions to allow people to go whenever they need to public heating centers set up by the authorities, Shmyhal said. He said hospitals, schools and other critical infrastructure remain the top priority for electricity and heat supplies.

Officials have instructed state energy companies Ukrzaliznytsia, Naftogaz and Ukroboronprom to urgently purchase imported electricity covering at least 50% of their own consumption, according to Shmyhal.

Top Stories

Tenants say costs for crackdown at notorious Mississauga plaza being passed on to them

Business owners at a Mississauga plaza that has drawn plenty of complaints over the years say they’re having to unfairly foot the bill for increased security and legal fees after the city cracked down...

13h ago

Details of compensation plan for Canadian owners of banned firearms set to be announced

The Liberal government is slated to announce details of its national buyback program at a briefing in Montreal.

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Cheer on the Sceptres at Scotiabank Arena

The annual Toronto Sceptres at Scotiabank Arena is happening this weekend as they take on a fellow PWHL Canadian team and if you are trying to escape the snow, head to the Board Show at the Enercare Centre. Keep...

10h ago

Porter Airlines, union representing dispatchers reach tentative collective agreement

A joint statement from Porter Airlines and the Canadian Airline Dispatchers Association said a ratification vote is being scheduled soon.

31m ago

