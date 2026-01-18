High-speed trains collide after one derails in southern Spain, killing at least 20

Passengers wait in the hall of Madrid train station on Sunday, January 18, 2026, following the announcement of the suspension of service due to an accident in which two trains derailed in Cordoba. ( Carlos Luján/Europa Press via AP)

By Suman Naishadham And Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press

Posted January 18, 2026 4:12 pm.

Last Updated January 18, 2026 6:56 pm.

MADRID (AP) — A high-speed train derailed, jumped onto the track in the opposite direction and slammed into an oncoming train Sunday in southern Spain, killing at least 20 people and injuring dozens more, officials said.

The evening train between Malaga and Madrid went off the rails near Córdoba and slammed into a train coming from Madrid to Huelva, another southern Spanish city, according to rail operator Adif. The two trains were carrying around 500 passengers, according to media reports.

Antonio Sanz, regional health minister for the Andalusia region where the crash happened, said officials told him that there are over 20 dead and they fear the death toll may rise further.

Rescue operations are ongoing, he said, adding that 73 injured passengers have been taken to six different hospitals.

He said at least one passenger carriage had rolled down a four-meter (13-foot) slope.

Francisco Carmona, the firefighter chief of Cordoba, told Spanish national radio RNE that one of the trains was badly mangled, with at least four wagons off the rails.

The situation at the crash site “is very serious,” Sanz said. “We have a very difficult night ahead.”

The regional Civil Protection chief, María Belén Moya Rojas, told Canal Sur the accident happened in an area that is hard to reach.

Local people were taking blankets and water to the scene to help the victims, she said.

High-speed trains, running on an extensive national network, are a popular way to travel in Spain.

Spain’s military emergency relief units joined the deployment of other rescue units. The Red Cross also provided support to healthcare officials.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a post on X that she was following “the terrible news” from Cordoba.

“Tonight you are in my thoughts,” she wrote in Spanish.

ADIF said train services between Madrid and cities in Andalucia would not run Monday.

___

Wilson contributed to this report from Barcelona, Spain.

Suman Naishadham And Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press

Top Stories

On-duty OPP officer charged with impaired driving

An Ontario Provincial Police constable with 17 years of service is facing drunk driving charges while on duty. The Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment began an investigation on Jan. 15. involving one...

3h ago

SIU investigating after Durham officer shot in Oshawa, suspect also injured

Durham Regional Police officers said the incident happened near Simcoe Street South and Wentworth Street East in Oshawa Sunday morning.

46m ago

Multiple gunshots fired at vehicle outside Vaughan home, police looking for suspect

York Regional Police officers say they were called to a home near Genoa Road and Madeira Avenue in Vaughan at around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday.

2h ago

Health Canada recalls baby stroller over possible choking hazard

Health Canada is recalling a baby stroller sold over the last year in Canada due to a choking hazard. The federal agency says the grab bar of the 3-in-1 INFANS Baby Stroller, which has an adjustable...

1h ago

