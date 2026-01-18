Officer responding to armed person call in Oshawa shot, suspect injured: Durham police

A Durham Regional Police officer has been shot and critically injured while responding to an armed person call in Oshawa Sunday morning and a suspect has been hospitalized.

In a post just after 11:10 a.m., Durham Regional Police officers advised there was a “significant police presence” on Simcoe Street South and that they closed off the street between Bloor and Erie streets just south of Highway 401

Two hours later, officers issued a second update and said there was a report of an armed person near Simcoe Street South and Wentworth Street East, southeast of the initial area blocked off.

“During the interaction, an officer and the suspect were shot,” a statement on X said.

“The officer has been transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre in critical but stable condition. The suspect was transported to a local hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.”

A large presence of Durham Regional Police officers could be seen outside Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre Sunday afternoon. The hospital is one of two major trauma centres in Toronto.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in to oversee the investigation.

More to come.